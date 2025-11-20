UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Madvi Hidma,Nitish Kumar, Bihar Election 2025, Trump, Saudi Crown Prince, Modi & more

Daily Quiz 1. Cambridge Dictionary has named which word as the Word of the Year for 2025? upsc file image

A. Slop

B. Memeify

C. Parasocial

D. Tradwife

2. This native of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, who led the CPI (Maoist) group’s elite PLGA Battalion No. 1, was killed in a gunfight with Andhra Pradesh police recently. Name him.

A. Nambala Keshava Rao

B. Gajrala Rao

C. Madvi Hidma

D. Katta Ramachandra Reddy

3. Which former US treasury secretary has issued a statement saying he would step back from public commitments, following the release of emails showing he maintained a friendly relationship with Jeffrey Epstein long after the financier pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl in 2008?

A. Henry Paulson

B. Steven Mnuchin

C. Jacob Lew

D. Larry Summers

4. Who, facing at least 18 criminal cases in India, including the conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique (who was shot dead in Mumbai in October 2024), has been deported from the US?

A. Anmol Bishnoi

B. Lawrence Bishnoi

C. Ravi Mittal

D. Harpreet Singh

5. At the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Moscow recently, External affairs minister S Jaishankar has said, “We must never forget that the SCO was founded to combat the three evils of terrorism,

separatism and extremism.” What does SCO stand for? A. South Asian Coordination Office

B. Strategic Cooperation Order

C. Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

D. Security and Commerce Organisation

6. The Supreme Court has said that heinous cases are crimes against the nation and trials in these should conclude within … . Fill in the blanks.

A. One month

B. Three years

C. One year

D. Six months

7. Nearly 31 years after Delhi moved to protect the … … under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, the final gazette notification was issued declaring 4,080 hectares of this ecologically sensitive stretch as “reserve forest.” Fill in the blanks.

A. Southern Ridge

B. Northern Green Belt

C. Aravalli Urban Woodland

D. Yamuna Riverine Sanctuary

8. What, crowned by Dictionary.com as the Word of the Year, loosely translates to ‘so-so’ or ‘may be this, may be that’ in conversations among Gen Z audiences on social media platforms?

A. SoS

B. 67

C. Doot Doot

D. ZZ

9. The … relics, discovered in 1898 by British civil engineer William Claxton Peppé in Uttar Pradesh, are believed to be associated with the mortal remains of Lord Buddha. A portion of the relics were sent to Bhutan as a goodwill gift from India, amid the former’s Global Peace Prayer Festival. Fill in the blanks.

A. Vaishali

B. Piprahwa

C. Rajgir

D. Bodh Gaya

10. What is the name of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency?

A. NIA2

B. British Homeland Directorate

C. GCHQ Internal Bureau

D. MI5