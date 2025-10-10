UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Supreme Court, Elon Musk, Parag Agarwal, Bagram Airbase & more

Stay ahead of the curve — explore key issues across polity, economy, and environment with questions that keep your UPSC prep sharp and relevant. UPSC file image

1. In which 2014 case did the Supreme Court hold that undue delay in executing a death-row convict, for reasons beyond their control, can be a ground for commuting the sentence to life imprisonment?

A. Bachan Singh Vs State of Punjab

B. Machhi Singh Vs State of Punjab

C. Shatrughan Chauhan Vs Union of India (Correct)

D. Kehar Singh Vs Union of India

2. Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi have been

awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for which of the following? A. For creating molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can flow (Correct)

B. Discovery of graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms with unique

electrical and mechanical properties

C. Development of lithium-ion batteries enabling portable electronics and electric vehicles

D. Development of asymmetric organocatalysis

3. Elon Musk and X Corp have reached a settlement in a lawsuit by four former top executives at Twitter, including which former CEO, who claim they were not paid $128 million in promised severance pay after Musk acquired the social media company and fired them?

A. Linda Yaccarino

B. Jack Dorsey

C. Richard Costolo

D. Parag Agrawal (Correct)

4. The Kerala High Court has said it cannot accept the Centre’s stand that it was powerless to waive off the loans of the Wayanad landslide victims, says it has in fact “vast powers” under which Article of the Constitution? A. Article 56

B. Article 73 (Correct)

C. Article 105

D. Article 151

5. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India is now one of the five nations capable of producing indigenous telecommunications network technology. Which are the other four?

A. US, China, Russia, Japan

B. China, US, Sweden, France

C. China, US, Germany, UK

D. Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, China (Correct)

6. India, along with Pakistan, China and Russia have opposed US President Donald Trump’s bid to take over which air base in Afghanistan?

A. Ghazni

B. Bagram (Correct)

C. Farah

D. Herat

7. Manoj Sinha is the Lieutenant Governor of which Union Territory?

A. Lakshadweep

B. Puducherry

C. Jammu and Kashmir (Correct)

D. Ladakh

8. Which State rehabilitates surrendered Maoist cadres under a programme called ‘Poona Margham’?

A. Chhattisgarh (Correct)

B. Jharkhand

C. Maharashtra

D. Andhra Pradesh

9. Renaissance and National Rally are political parties in which country? A. Italy

B. Germany

C. France (Correct)

D. Spain

10. After Pennsylvania and Connecticut, which has become the third US State to designate Diwali as an official statewide holiday?

A. Texas

B. California (Correct)

C. New Jersey

D. New York