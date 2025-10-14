UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz :Taliban, Species Red List, Diane Keaton, Rajputana Royals, Khalid Jamil & more

Daily Quiz 1. Which influential Islamic seminary did Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visit while in India? UPSC File Image

A. Jamia Salafia

B. Darul Uloom Deoband (Correct)

C. Manzar-e-Islam

D. Jamia Al-Barkaat

2. Dario Amodei, who met the prime minister of India recently, is the CEO of which AI startup?

A. DeepSeek

B. Perplexity

C. Anthropic (Correct)

D. Mistral

3. Which species (scientific name: Canis lupus pallipes) found across India and Pakistan has been listed as ‘Vulnerable’ in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, with only about 2,877 to 3,310 mature animals surviving in the wild?

A. Asiatic lion

B. Indian wolf (Correct)

C. Snow leopard

D. Red panda

4. Which Egyptian city is hosting a summit of more than 20 world leaders on Gaza?

A. Alexandria

B. Giza

C. Aswan

D. Sharm El-Sheikh (Correct)

5. Ninety-two-year-old Paul Biya, who has been running this African country for 43 years now, has contested in an election that could extend

his power by another seven years. Which country are we referring to?

A. Cameroon (Correct)

B. Niger

C. Benin

D. Burkina Faso

6. Which actor, who played Michael Corleone’s tormented partner Kay Adams and won an Oscar for Woody Allen’s comedy ‘Annie Hall’, died recently?

A. Lauren Bacall

B. Katharine Hepburn

C. Diane Keaton (Correct)

D. Ingrid Bergman

7. What is the full form of regulator DGCA?

A. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (Correct)

B. Department of General Cargo Administration

C. Division of Global Commercial Airlines

D. Directorate of Government Communications Authority

8. The Indravati is a tributary of which river?

A. Ganga

B. Godavari (Correct)

C. Narmada

D. Brahmaputra

9. The Rajputana Royals won the title at the inaugural season of which sports league recently?

A. Global Chess League

B. Polo Premier League

C. Archery Premier League (Correct)

D. Ultimate Kho Kho

10. Khalid Jamil is India’s coach in which sport?

A. Volleyball

B. Basketball

C. Tennis

D. Football (Correct)