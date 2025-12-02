UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Winter Session, Air Pollution, Delhi AQI, Justice Surya Kant, Ukraine, Russia

Daily Quiz 1. Which of the following is NOT part of the new listing reforms introduced by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant at the Supreme Court? UPSC file image

A. Fresh bail matters and cases involving liberty will be listed within two working days after registry clearance.

B. Mentioning for same-day hearing is allowed by approaching the registrar 30 minutes before court convenes.

C. Senior advocates are now required to mention all urgent matters before the CJI.

D. Decades-old pending matters will face restrictions on adjournments under the new reforms.

2. India has despatched search and rescue teams and relief materials to which neighbouring country to help people affected by Cyclone Ditwah, which killed 153 people there?

A. Bangladesh

B. Sri Lanka

C. Maldives

D. Myanmar

3. Why did airlines across the world cancel hundreds of flights and rush to upgrade software on more than 6,000 aircraft over the weekend?

A. Evidence showed that intense solar radiation could corrupt flight control systems on certain Airbus models, including the A320.

B. A global cybersecurity breach had compromised the GPS navigation

databases of major commercial airlines.

C. Airbus issued an emergency recall due to faulty fuel pumps discovered in long-haul wide-body aircraft.

D. Air-traffic regulators mandated immediate grounding of all aircraft equipped with outdated collision-avoidance transponders.

4. In its ruling on the applicability of Section 498A of the IPC (now Sections 85 and 86 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), which punishes cruelty by a husband or his relatives, the Karnataka High Court clarified several points about relationships outside legally valid marriage. Which of the following did the Court NOT hold?

A. The provision can apply even to live-in relationships

B. The provision can apply to void or voidable marriages

C. The provision can be used where essential ingredients of cruelty, as

defined in the explanation to the section, are proved

D. The court held that Section 498A can be invoked only after a civil court has formally validated the marriage in dispute.

5. Which state’s 10-day annual cultural event is called the Hornbill Festival?

A. Meghalaya

B. Mizoram

C. Sikkim

D. Nagaland

6. “My father has been under arrest for 845 days. For the past six weeks, he has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell with zero transparency. His sisters have been denied every visit, even with clear court orders allowing access. There have been no phone calls, no meetings and no proof of life. Me and my brother have had no contact with our father.” Who is being referred to here?

A. Hong Kong businessman Jimmy Lai

B. Pakistan politician Imran Khan

C. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

D. Cambodian politician Kem Sokha

7. Donald Trump said on Friday that all documents signed by … under Joe Biden were “terminated”. Fill in the blank.

A. Autopen

B. DocuSign

C. SealPress

D. Signet

8. Playwright Tom Stoppard, who died recently, inspired an adjective meaning “to employ elegant wit while addressing philosophical concerns,” which entered the Oxford English Dictionary in 1978. What is this word?

A. Stoppardesque

B. Stoppardic

C. Stoppardian

D. Tompardic

9. Who is the author of the book, 'The Caste Con Census'?

A. Ramachandra Guha

B. Arundhati Roy

C. Anand Teltumbde

D. Gail Omvedt

10. Which country’s politicians have urged its top prosecutor to open a criminal investigation into the gifting of a Rolex table clock and an engraved gold bar to US President Donald Trump by business executives shortly before he agreed to cut tariffs on the country’s exports?

A. Qatar

B. Australia

C. Japan

D. Switzerland

Answers 1. Senior advocates are now required to mention all urgent matters before the CJI.

2. Sri Lanka

3. Evidence showed that intense solar radiation could corrupt flight control systems on certain Airbus models, including the A320.

4. The court held that Section 498A can be invoked only after a civil court has formally validated the marriage in dispute.

5. Nagaland

6. Pakistan politician Imran Khan

7. Autopen

8. Stoppardian

9. Anand Teltumbde

10. Switzerland