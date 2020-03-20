e-paper
UPSC postpones IAS interview due to coronavirus outbreak

UPSC postpones IAS interview due to coronavirus outbreak

UPSC civil services interview postponed due to coronavirus. Full details here.

Mar 20, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the personality test/ interview for civil services examination 2019 in view of the coronavirus outbreak in India. The interview was scheduled from March 23 to April 3, 2020. It has been postponed till further orders.

The revised schedule will be informed to the candidates in due course of time. Candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in for regular updates.

UPSC had declared the main exam results on January 14, 2020. The e- summon letter for IAS interview was issued on January 27.

UPSC personality test is the third and final stage in the selection process of civil servants in India. The interview carries a maximum of 275 marks.

India has recorded 206 positive case of coronavirus and four deaths in the country. People have been advised to stay inside their houses as much as possible and avoid social gathering to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

