UPSC postpones IAS interview due to coronavirus outbreak

education

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 17:21 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the personality test/ interview for civil services examination 2019 in view of the coronavirus outbreak in India. The interview was scheduled from March 23 to April 3, 2020. It has been postponed till further orders.

The revised schedule will be informed to the candidates in due course of time. Candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in for regular updates.

UPSC had declared the main exam results on January 14, 2020. The e- summon letter for IAS interview was issued on January 27.

UPSC personality test is the third and final stage in the selection process of civil servants in India. The interview carries a maximum of 275 marks.

India has recorded 206 positive case of coronavirus and four deaths in the country. People have been advised to stay inside their houses as much as possible and avoid social gathering to prevent the spread of coronavirus.