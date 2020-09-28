UPSC Prelims 2020: UPSC says impossible to defer exam now, matter posted for Sept 30

education

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 11:52 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it is impossible to defer the Civil Services Preliminary 2020 as all logistical arrangements have already been made. A 3-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked UPSC to put this stand in affidavit along with the arrangements made. The matter will be heard on Wednesday.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by some UPSC civil services aspirants seeking the postponement of the preliminary examination 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UPSC civil services examination 2020 is scheduled for October 4.

In the last hearing, the top Court had asked advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, appearing for the petitioners, to serve a copy of the petition on the UPSC and Centre.

Around 6 lakh aspirants are expected to appear in the UPSC Prelims this year, which will be conducted at various centres across 72 cities in the country.

The exam was earlier scheduled for May 31, but had to be postponed due to Covid-19. On June 5, UPSC released the revised examination schedule, setting October 4 as the new date for holding the examination.