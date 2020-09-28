e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC Prelims 2020: UPSC says impossible to defer exam now, matter posted for Sept 30

UPSC Prelims 2020: UPSC says impossible to defer exam now, matter posted for Sept 30

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it is impossible to defer the Civil Services Preliminary 2020 as all logistical arrangements have already been made

education Updated: Sep 28, 2020 11:52 IST
Abraham Thomas
Abraham Thomas
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India
         

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it is impossible to defer the Civil Services Preliminary 2020 as all logistical arrangements have already been made. A 3-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked UPSC to put this stand in affidavit along with the arrangements made. The matter will be heard on Wednesday.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by some UPSC civil services aspirants seeking the postponement of the preliminary examination 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UPSC civil services examination 2020 is scheduled for October 4.

In the last hearing, the top Court had asked advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, appearing for the petitioners, to serve a copy of the petition on the UPSC and Centre.

Around 6 lakh aspirants are expected to appear in the UPSC Prelims this year, which will be conducted at various centres across 72 cities in the country.

The exam was earlier scheduled for May 31, but had to be postponed due to Covid-19. On June 5, UPSC released the revised examination schedule, setting October 4 as the new date for holding the examination.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
UPSC Prelims 2020: UPSC says impossible to defer exam now, matter posted for Sept 30
UPSC Prelims 2020: UPSC says impossible to defer exam now, matter posted for Sept 30
Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Mumbai likely to cross 0.2 million Covid-19 cases today
Mumbai likely to cross 0.2 million Covid-19 cases today
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In