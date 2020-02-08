UPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply now for scientists, medical officers and other posts

education

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 16:03 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for a total of 52 vacancies of different posts. The online application process has begun and the last date to apply is February 27. The recruitment will be done for the posts of scientist, senior divisional medical officer, specialists, lecturer and veterinary assistant surgeon.

Interest and eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check the required educational qualifications and other eligibility criteria for the respective posts. Click here for more details.

Selection will be done on the basis of marks scored in the recruitment test and interview. Check official notification here.

Details of Post:

Scientist B (Geo-Physics) – 2

Scientist B (Physics) – 2

Scientist B (Chemistry) – 1

Assistant Geophysicist – 17

System Analyst - 5

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Cardiology) – 3

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Cardio-thoracic Surgery) – 4

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Cancer Surgery) – 3

Specialist Grade III (Microbiology/Bacteriology) – 3

Specialist Grade III (Nephrology) – 1

Specialist Grade III (Urology) -2

Lecturer in English – 1

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon – 9