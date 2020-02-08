e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply now for scientists, medical officers and other posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply now for scientists, medical officers and other posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020: UPSC has invited online applications for recruitment against 52 vacancies on different posts. Last date to apply is February 27. Check full details here.

education Updated: Feb 08, 2020 16:03 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC Building
UPSC Building (UPSC)
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for a total of 52 vacancies of different posts. The online application process has begun and the last date to apply is February 27. The recruitment will be done for the posts of scientist, senior divisional medical officer, specialists, lecturer and veterinary assistant surgeon.

Interest and eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check the required educational qualifications and other eligibility criteria for the respective posts. Click here for more details.

Selection will be done on the basis of marks scored in the recruitment test and interview. Check official notification here.

Details of Post: 

Scientist B (Geo-Physics) – 2

Scientist B (Physics) – 2

Scientist B (Chemistry) – 1

Assistant Geophysicist – 17

System Analyst - 5

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Cardiology) – 3

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Cardio-thoracic Surgery) – 4

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Cancer Surgery) – 3

Specialist Grade III (Microbiology/Bacteriology) – 3

Specialist Grade III (Nephrology) – 1

Specialist Grade III (Urology) -2

Lecturer in English – 1

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon – 9

tags
top news
Delhi Assembly elections: Three hours left, less than a third of Delhi has voted
Delhi Assembly elections: Three hours left, less than a third of Delhi has voted
Rajapaksa by his side, PM Modi delivers message on Tamils in Sri Lanka
Rajapaksa by his side, PM Modi delivers message on Tamils in Sri Lanka
BJP honours Uber driver for reporting passenger’s ‘anti-CAA call’ to cops
BJP honours Uber driver for reporting passenger’s ‘anti-CAA call’ to cops
42.20% voter turnout recorded till 4 pm in Delhi Assembly election
42.20% voter turnout recorded till 4 pm in Delhi Assembly election
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
Delhi: Groom votes before wedding; polls enthuse senior citizens, ‘divyang’
Delhi: Groom votes before wedding; polls enthuse senior citizens, ‘divyang’
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020India vs New Zealand LiveDelhi Assembly Election 2020 Voting LiveDelhi Polls 2020Manoj Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News