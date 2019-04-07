UPSC Results 2019: Ankita of Rohtak stayed away for 2 years to crack exam, bags AIR 14

Ankita Choudhry, a resident of Meham town in Rohtak district, bagged the all-India rank 14 in the civil services exam, the results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday evening.

Choudhry did her schooling from Indus Public School in Rohtak and then went on to pursue BSc from Hindu College, Delhi University. She pursued MSc from Indian Institutes of Technology, Delhi. She was given a grand welcome by residents in Meham on Saturday.

Choudhry’s father, Satyawan, works as an accountant at a sugar mill in Rohtak. Her mother had passed away in a road accident four years ago.

Choudhry said this was her second attempt in the exam. She said she stayed off social media for two years to achieve the results. Satyawan said her daughter had been an all-rounder since school days. "She used to top in studies and was active in sports and cultural activities. She has made the entire family proud,” he said.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 12:20 IST