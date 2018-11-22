UPTET answer key 2018 released, here’s direct link to check

The answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 examination has been released on the official website of UP basic education board. The examination was held on November 18. The answer key has been released for both primary ans upper primary level exams.

UPTET 2018: Link for answer key of primary teacher exam

UPTET 2018: Link for answer key of upper primary teacher exam

Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer key till 6pm on November 23. They need to attach proof against their claim. They can send their objection/s only on the email id uptethelpline@gmail.com. The board has explained in detail the method of raising objection through a notification.

A record 17.80 lakh aspiring teachers had registered for UPTET 2018 being organised by Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA).

The exam is being conducted to recruit over 95,000 teachers.

The exam for higher- primary teachers was conducted between 3 pm to 5:30 pm while for the primary teachers the timing was 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The result is expected to be declared on December 10, 2018.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 13:44 IST