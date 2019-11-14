UTET Answer Key 2019 released by UBSE, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 10:49 IST

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the answer key of UTET 2019 exam on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the UTET 2019 exam can check their answer key online at ubse.uk.gov.in. UBSE has released the answer keys for both, part 1 and 2 exams.

UBSE had conducted the UTET 2019 exam on November 6 on 172 exam centers in 29 cities. UTET 2019 was conducted in two shifts.

Candidates can raise objections against any wrong answer key. The application form for raising objections is available on the website of UBSE.

How to download UTET 2019 answer key:

Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Click on ‘Departmental exam/ UTET’ tab on the left side of the homepage

Click on the link given to download the PDF files carrying answer key for paper 1 and paper 2.