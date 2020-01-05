e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Education / West Bengal government gives permission to Jadavpur Vidyapith to introduce teaching in English

West Bengal government gives permission to Jadavpur Vidyapith to introduce teaching in English

The permission has been accorded to the government-run higher secondary school to introduce the English-medium section simultaneously with the Bengali-medium wing.

education Updated: Jan 05, 2020 15:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Jadavpur Vidyapith will be the first government school in the city where the English- medium teaching will be introduced from class five to 12. (Representational image)
Jadavpur Vidyapith will be the first government school in the city where the English- medium teaching will be introduced from class five to 12. (Representational image)
         

The West Bengal government has granted permission to state-run Jadavpur Vidyapith in the city to start an English-medium wing from the 2020 academic session, an official said on Saturday.

The permission has been accorded to the government-run higher secondary school to introduce the English-medium section simultaneously with the Bengali-medium wing, according to a circular, signed by Commissioner of School Education Soumitra Mohan.

“We have got a circular from the school education department on January 1, which allowed us to start an English-medium wing, to be run alongside the existing Bengali-medium facility from class five to 12,” Jadavpur Vidyapith Head Master Parimal Bhattacharya said.

If the new section is started, Jadavpur Vidyapith will be the first government school in the city where the English- medium teaching will be introduced from class five to 12, said a senior official of the education department.

The department had earlier granted permission to the 202-year-old Hindu School for starting the English-medium wing at the primary level from the current academic session, the official said.

Since the admission process to class five has already been started for the existing Bengali-medium section, the Jadavpur Vidyapith will seek opinions of the students and guardians in next two-three days for shifting to the new wing, Bhattacharya said.

After assessing the responses from them, the institute will consider whether the existing pool of teachers will be adequate for the English-medium wing or there would be new recruitments, he said.

Shantipur Municipal High School (HS) in Nadia district has also been given the permission to open the English-medium section, the official said.

According to the circular, the school authorities may admit up to 40 students of class V in the session 2020 and the district school inspectors have been asked to provide English medium text books to the “newly admitted students” in the section.

