e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / West Bengal government to fill up vacancies in civic bodies

West Bengal government to fill up vacancies in civic bodies

Over 200 posts in the KMDA and 161 in Durgapur Municipal Corporation are currently lying vacant. Read on to know more..

education Updated: Feb 04, 2020 16:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
487 drivers and 394 conductors will be recruited over the next few weeks. (Representational image)
487 drivers and 394 conductors will be recruited over the next few weeks. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

With civic polls due later this year, the TMC dispensation has decided to fill up over thousand vacancies in government departments and municipalities, sources said on Tuesday.

The state cabinet, during its meeting on Monday, agreed to recruit group D staff and lower division clerks for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), Durgapur Municipal Corporation and the agricultural department.

It also gave its nod to fill up vacancies in the transport department, albeit on a contractual basis, the government sources said.

Altogether, 487 drivers and 394 conductors will be recruited over the next few weeks in the department, as per the decision of the cabinet, one of the sources said.

Over 200 posts in the KMDA and 161 in Durgapur Municipal Corporation are currently lying vacant, he said.

“Most of these 161 vacancies in the Durgapur Municipal Corporation are for engineers, group-D and veterinary medicine staff. A recruitment drive will be conducted for Nabadwip Municipality and Panskura Municipality before the civic polls,” the source added.

tags
top news
‘BJP wave making people sleepless’: PM Modi pans AAP govt at Delhi rally
‘BJP wave making people sleepless’: PM Modi pans AAP govt at Delhi rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
Cong leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son joins BJP, has a question for Shaheen Bagh protesters
Cong leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son joins BJP, has a question for Shaheen Bagh protesters
IND vs PAK, U19 WC semi-final LIVE: Steady start for India openers
IND vs PAK, U19 WC semi-final LIVE: Steady start for India openers
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
Miss Americana review: This Taylor Swift song should be heard
Miss Americana review: This Taylor Swift song should be heard
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News