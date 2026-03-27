When will the UP Board result 2026 be released? Here's what the previous years' trends suggest

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce class 10 and class 12 results soon, students who appeared for the exam can check their results at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, results will also be available on the Digilocker and the Umang app. The UP Board will soon announce the result date. (AI-generated image)

Students will need to log in at upresults.nic.in through their roll numbers to download the scorecard. Along with the results, UPMSP will also release major details like the toppers list, gender-wise performance, district-wise toppers, and other key statistics.

Expected UP Board 10th and 12th Result Date The UP Board will soon announce the result date as the answer sheet evaluation process is nearly complete. This year, UP Board ensured timely checking by appointing thousands of examiners across multiple centres in the state.

The evaluation process began on March 18 and is most likely to conclude by April 1, indicating that results might be announced in the last week of April. If post-evaluation formalities, such as verifying and compiling the results, go as per schedule, the results might be announced on or before April 26.

Looking at previous announcement patterns, UPMSP has announced class 10 and class 12 board results together. Last year, the results were declared on April 25 at 12:30 pm. Likewise, this year, the results are expected to be announced in the afternoon, and both intermediate and high school results are expected to be published simultaneously on the official portal.

Steps to check UP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2026 Follow these simple steps to check your UPMSP board result 2026: