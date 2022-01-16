AAP unveils 13 point agenda for Goa polls: Free power, unemployment allowance

Ahead of the next month's Goa Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday unveiled his party's 13-point agenda for the state, which promises free electricity of up to 300 units, resumption of mining activities within six months of coming to power, jobs for all and allowance for the unemployed.

The poll manifesto, which Kejriwal termed as the 'Goa model', also seeks to provide free education, free water supply, uninterrupted power supply, free medical services to all, good roads and ₹1,000 per month allowance to every woman above 18 years of age.

It also promises resolution of farmers' problems and the issues concerning land rights. "AAP's Goa model has 13-point agenda, which includes providing jobs to the Goan youths.

After coming to power, AAP will provide government jobs on the basis of merit, and give unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month to until they get work," he told reporters here.

"Mining activities would be restarted within six months and issues concerning land rights would be resolved within the same time-frame," he said.

If AAP comes to power in the state, then every Goan family will get a benefit of ₹10 lakh in five years by way of different schemes like free electricity of up to 300 units and unemployment allowance, the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Providing free education to all Goans, improving the condition of the state-run schools and hospitals are some other points of the agenda, he said. "All issues of farmers will be resolved, while a 'raid raj' and corruption will be eliminated. Congenial atmosphere will be created for trade and industry to flourish in the state," he added.

Election to the 40-member Goa House will be held on February 14.