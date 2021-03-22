A tweet upsets PM more than Assam floods, tea workers’ plight: Priyanka Gandhi

Launching a frontal attack on Narendra Modi in poll-bound Assam, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that the Prime Minister was anguished by a tweet by a 22-year-old woman but remained unaffected when the state was reeling under floods or protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“During his address in Assam on Saturday, the Prime Minister talked about how anguished he was because of a tweet by a 22-year-old girl. He accused the Congress of conspiring to end (Assam’s) tea industry. The PM said he was sad that the Congress shared two wrong photos via the party’s social media handles,” Priyanka Gandhi said at a rally in Jorhat in Upper Assam.

The Congress leader was referring to Modi’s recent speech in Chabua where he talked about the ‘toolkit’ that was allegedly used to destroy the reputation of Assam tea. The toolkit, on farmers’ protests in India, was first shared on social media by Swedish environment campaigner Greta Thunberg and later by 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi. Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police on February 13 and was granted bail by a trial court on February 19

Click here for full coverage on elections

Priyanka Gandhi continued: “The PM was sad because of a tweet by a 22-year-old girl. But why wasn’t he sad when Assam was affected by the floods? Why wasn’t the PM sad when the anti-CAA protests were taking place in Assam and the state was on fire? Why didn’t he come and face you at that time? Why didn’t he express sadness at that time? Why wasn’t he sad when all the promises made by him during the last polls were not fulfilled?”

Priyanka Gandhi, who visited a tea garden in the state on March 2, asked the Prime Minister if he had visited any. “Has he ever met my sisters who work there? Doesn’t he feel sad that he hasn’t fulfilled his promise of increasing the daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs.350.”