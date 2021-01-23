Amit Shah reaches Guwahati, to hold public meetings on Jan 24
Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati in the early hours of Saturday.
Shah, on January 24, will hold two public meetings in Assam, which is scheduled to go to the polls later this year. In Assam's Kokrajhar, he will hold a meeting of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).
Later, he will address a public meeting organised by the BJP in Nalbari.
BJP Vice President and party in-charge of Assam, Baijayant Jay Panda, is currently camping in Assam and looking after the preparations for Shah's rally.
"The Home Minister will be visiting Assam for the second time in less than a month. Besides government programmes, including a meeting of the Bodoland Tribal Council area, he will also be reviewing the political situation and addressing a public rally organised by BJP at Nalbari," Panda told ANI.
During Shah's last visit to Assam, several Congress MLAs joined the BJP.
The term of the 126-member Assam Assembly is ending on 31 May 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah reaches Guwahati, to hold public meetings on Jan 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Assembly polls: Voting to be held in over 33,000 booths, announces ECI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress ties up with AIUDF for Assam polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CEC Sunil Arora arrives at Assam to review preparedness for assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on two-day visit to poll-bound Assam
- Bhupesh Baghel's meetings in Assam will be his first to review the Congress' poll preparedness for the assembly elections expected a few months later.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox