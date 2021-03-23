BJP chief JP Nadda releases manifesto for Assam polls, promises to work on ‘corrected NRC’
- Assam is set to go to the assembly election from March 27. The voting will be held in three phases and the counting of votes will be held on May 2.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's national president JP Nadda on Tuesday released the manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam, promising to work on the corrected National Register of Citizens (NRC) for ‘Assam's protection.’ "We will protect genuine Indian citizens and detect infiltrators to ensure the Ahom civilisation stays safe," Nadda said in a press interaction after the release.
The BJP also promised to speed up the delimitation process to "protect Assam's political rights."
Assam is set to go to the assembly election from March 27. The voting will be held in three phases and the counting of votes will be held on May 2. The ruling BJP is in direct contest with the Congress, which hopes to form a government after this election.
