BJP leader shares party's strategy for Assam polls, slams Congress' tie-up with AIUDF
- Talking about the BJP's strategy for the Assam election, Jay Panda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have planned multiple campaign visits in the poll-bound state.
Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leader Baijayant Panda on Friday lashed out at Congress party for forming an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the upcoming Assam assembly election. Panda, the BJP's Assam in-charge, also criticised Congress’s coalition with Indian Secular Front (ISF) in Bengal, claiming that senior Congress leaders are voicing disapproval against this “blatant hypocrisy”.
“Alliance between Congress and AIUDF is blatantly communal. Late Tarun Gogoi ji took great pains to avoid AIUDF like plague. In Bengal too, Congress has tied up with an Islamist communal party. Congress leaders are now speaking out against this kind of blatant hypocrisy,” Panda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Talking about the BJP's strategy for the Assam election, Panda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have planned multiple campaign visits in the poll-bound state. Panda added that PM Modi has visited the state a total of almost 45 times in the last six years, unlike any other predecessor before him.
“Both home minister and the Prime Minister will be visiting Assam multiple times for campaigning. It's a very important and largest state in the Northeast. In the last six years or so, PM Modi has visited Northeast almost 45 times. It's a huge number compared to earlier prime ministers,” ANI quoted Panda as saying.
The Congress has allied with AIUDF, the CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha, and Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), to fight the assembly elections in Assam.
The Congress, meanwhile, defended its decision to include AIUDF in the coalition, stating that BJP’s past coalition with People’s Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir, which does not accept India’s flag, does not offer it much room for criticising Congress in Assam.
“The BJP people aligned with the PDP which does not accept the Indian flag. Aligning with that party is not an offence, but the Congress aligning with the AIUDF in Assam is an offence,” Congress’ Assam unit chief Ripun Bora told news agency PTI.
Assam is slated to go for a three-phased assembly election from March 27 to April 6 with results expected on May 2. The entry of two regional parties born during the anti-CAA movement, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) formed by former members of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and jailed activist Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dol, has turned the electoral battle into a triangulated contest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader shares party's strategy for Assam polls, slams Congress-AIUDF tie-up
- Talking about the BJP's strategy for the Assam election, Jay Panda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have planned multiple campaign visits in the poll-bound state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam assembly elections: BJP likely to contest 92 seats, AGP 26
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50% reservation in govt jobs for women if Congress comes to power in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP holds crucial meeting with allies over seat-sharing in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahanta’s among five AGP-held seats likely to go to BJP in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘5 key sops guaranteed,’ says Priyanka Gandhi if Congress wins in Assam
- State Congress president Ripun Bora said the party identified the five guarantees after interactions with voters during the ‘Asom Basaon Ahok’ (Come, Let’s Save Assam) tour across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Collected funds but did not come when Assam…': Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi
- The Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to remain in Delhi and never visited Assam every time the northeastern state faced a crisis.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Day 2 of Assam visit, it’s tea time for Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress appoints Prithviraj Chavan as head of Assam poll committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recognise, question those not working for you: Priyanka in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Jhumur' dance, temple run as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi reaches Assam; starts 2-day trip with visit to Kamakhya Temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPF’s split with ally BJP in Assam may be a boost for Congress-led alliance
- Relations between BJP and BPF soured in early 2020 when BTC, which was under the latter’s rule was placed under Governor’s rule at the end of the council’s five-year term as election couldn’t be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the prevailing restrictions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Insulted us a lot’: BPF hits out at Assam BJP leader, day after leaving NDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in poll-bound Assam from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox