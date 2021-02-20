In Assam, BJP and ally AGP likely to leave own seats for other to retain power

Faced with contests from two different fronts, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in Assam are trying to get their seat-sharing arithmetic right to retain power in the coming assembly polls to be held in April-May.

A part of its announced plan to win 100 plus seats in the 126-member assembly, the alliance partners are engaged in talks and are likely to leave seats occupied by one to candidates from the other party in this election to increase chances of retaining them.

In 2016, BJP had contested from 84 seats and won 60 them while AGP had fielded candidates in 24 seats and won 14 seats. Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) which was part of the alliance had contested from 16 seats and won 12.

Recently, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and other office bearers met AGP president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta to discuss seat sharing for the polls.

The plan to leave occupied seats for the alliance partner was reportedly devised at that meeting. While the number of such seats has not been finalized yet, sources in both parties said it could be anywhere between 5 to 10 seats.

Leaders from both parties said on condition of anonymity that some of the seats where this formula could be executed are Hajo, Palashbari, Raha, Batadraba, Biswanath (all with BJP) and Tezpur, Kamalpur, Barhampur, Naharkati etc. (all held by AGP).

“We have been organising rallies and meeting voters. The response has been very encouraging even in seats where we don’t have any MLAs. Based on our calculations, we should win more seats than 2016,” AGP president Atul Bora had said during an informal interaction few days ago.

Based on their assessment AGP is reported to be seeking 40 seats this time, an increase of 16 seats from 2016.

“Every party in the alliance can seek what they assume is right for them. But we have to take several factors into account before allocation of seats. Performance of AGP in the ‘panchayat’ polls and in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the seats sought by them will be taken into account,” BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia told journalists recently.

The BJP-led alliance will face the ‘grand alliance’ of Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Anchalik Gana Morcha and three Left parties as well as the newly formed front of Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal.

Since parting ways with BPF, the party is likely to join hands with United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), which is heading the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), for seat-sharing arrangement in the Bodo tribe dominated areas in Lower Assam.

