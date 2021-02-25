IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Rallies, religious event part of Amit Shah’s visit to poll-bound Assam today
Union home minister Amit Shah. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
assam assembly election

Rallies, religious event part of Amit Shah’s visit to poll-bound Assam today

Shah will also address a unity, peace and development rally at Denarong where a peace agreement with five militant outfits of the region, which laid down arms on Tuesday, is expected to be inked
READ FULL STORY
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:14 AM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah will, on Thursday, take part in four events in poll-bound Assam that include two public rallies and the consecration of a temple.

Shah arrived at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport in a special plane late Wednesday night where he was welcomed by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

On Thursday morning, he will attend the pran pratistha mahotsav (consecration ceremony) of the Maha Mrityunjay temple at Nagaon, around 120km from Guwahati. The temple is shaped like a Shivling, and at 126ft, is stated to be the tallest such structure in the world.

Also Read | All you need to know about MHA’s ‘Ayushman CAPF’ scheme

This will be followed by a visit to Bordowa Satra, the birthplace of 15th-16th century saint-scholar and socio-religious reformer Srimanta Sankardev. A public rally at the same venue will then take place.

Shah will later address a unity, peace and development rally at Denarong in Karbi Anglong district where a peace agreement with five militant outfits of the region, which laid down arms on Tuesday, is expected to be inked.

The Union home minister will return to Delhi in the evening.

This is Shah’s third visit to Assam this year. On his first visit, he had launched Ayushman CAPF, a cashless medical treatment scheme for central armed police forces personnel and their families, in Guwahati on January 23.

The next day, he attended a rally in Kokrajhar district to mark the first anniversary of the signing of the third Bodo peace accord. This was followed by an election rally in Nalbari district.

On his second visit, Shah visited Ananta Rai, popularly knows as Maharaj (king) of the Koch-Rajbangshi community, at the latter’s residence in Assam’s Chirang district.

The private visit ahead of Shah’s programmes later in the day in West Bengal was significant as Rai, who heads a faction of the Greater Cooch Behar Peoples’ Association (GCPA), is said to have considerable influence among the 1.85 million Koch-Rajbangshi voters in Assam and seven districts of West Bengal.

Assembly polls in Assam and West Bengal are slated to be held in April-May.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Modi to launch several projects on third visit to poll-bound Assam in a month

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several projects on Monday in Assam—his third visit to the poll-bound state in a month
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision comes six days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that if his party comes to power in the state it would hike wages from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>167 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>365 daily. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
The decision comes six days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that if his party comes to power in the state it would hike wages from 167 to 365 daily. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
assam assembly election

Ahead of polls, Assam hikes tea workers’ wage to 217 per day

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:06 AM IST
The cabinet also formed a one-member committee comprising principal secretary JB Ekka to look into ways in which a similar hike can be done in small tea gardens of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recently, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and other office bearers met AGP president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta to discuss seat sharing for the polls. (PTI PHOTO).
Recently, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and other office bearers met AGP president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta to discuss seat sharing for the polls. (PTI PHOTO).
assam assembly election

In Assam, BJP and ally AGP likely to leave own seats for other to retain power

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:04 PM IST
  • The plan to leave occupied seats for the alliance partner was reportedly devised at the meeting held recently. While the number of such seats has not been finalized yet, sources in both parties said it could be anywhere between 5 to 10 seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guwahati: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to attend a variety of events in Assam throughout the day.. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Guwahati: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to attend a variety of events in Assam throughout the day.. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
assam assembly election

On Assam visit, Jaishankar visits Kamakhya temple, JICA-funded water project

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • After concluding his visit to the famous temple, Jaishankar undertook a visit to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded water supply project in Guwahati with the Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, to review its progress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
assam assembly election

Will never implement CAA, says Rahul Gandhi as he kicks off Assam poll campaign

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:28 PM IST
"No power in the world can break Assam. Whoever will try to touch the Assam Accord or spread hatred, Congress party and people of Assam will teach them a lesson together," Gandhi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
assam assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress campaign for Assam polls today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:03 AM IST
  • Gandhi will start his campaign from Shiv Sagar by addressing a rally there. This will be the Wayanad MP’s first visit to the poll-bound state in 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
assam assembly election

Ahead of polls, Assam cuts fuel prices by 5, duty on liquor by 25%

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Presenting a vote-in-account for six months, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the Assam assembly that the move will result in losses of nearly 80 crore per month
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, a litre of petrol was priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93.49 and diesel <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83.99. (HT FILE)(HT File Photo)
On Friday, a litre of petrol was priced at 93.49 and diesel 83.99. (HT FILE)(HT File Photo)
assam assembly election

Ahead of polls, fuel prices in Assam get cheaper by Rs5; 25% cut in liquor duty

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Sarma claimed that Assam will have the record of having the least costly petrol prices in the country after Gujarat and the price of diesel would be the lowest after Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This will be the maiden visit of Rahul Gandhi to the poll-bound Assam this year.(AFP)
This will be the maiden visit of Rahul Gandhi to the poll-bound Assam this year.(AFP)
assam assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to start campaign for Assam polls on Feb 14

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Notably, Congress had announced last month that it will form an alliance with five political parties to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state Assembly polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Archive)
Representational image. (HT Archive)
assam assembly election

Assam: Congress, AIUDF tussle for seats less than a month after poll tie-up

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:48 PM IST
On January 19, both parties, along with regional Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) and three Left parties—CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML—had formed an alliance to take on the BJP-led ruling coalition in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, left, greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by holding a traditional Assamese Japi above his head during a public rally in Dhekiajuli, Assam, India, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP)
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, left, greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by holding a traditional Assamese Japi above his head during a public rally in Dhekiajuli, Assam, India, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP)
assam assembly election

Global conspiracy will not succeed against India: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:39 AM IST
  • In Bengal too, Modi referred to plans “aimed at hurting” India’s global image associated with tea and yoga, asserted that the country will foil such “conspiracies”, and also launched multiple road and gas projects worth about 5,000 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT File)
Representational image. (HT File)
assam assembly election

Newly formed anti-CAA parties to contest Assam elections together

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:51 PM IST
AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the regional parties would be able to overthrow the ruling BJP-led combine as well as negate the influence of the Congress
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home minister Amit Shah was addressing a rally in Assam's Kokrajhar.(File photo)
Union Home minister Amit Shah was addressing a rally in Assam's Kokrajhar.(File photo)
assam assembly election

Only Modi-led BJP can rid Assam of terrorism and intruders: Amit Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Targeting Congress for lack of development in the state, Shah said, "The Congress party stained Assam in blood for years and instigated different movements in the state."
READ FULL STORY
Close
During his first visit to the poll-bound state, the PM said allotment of these certificates would ensure that the benefits of government schemes reached these families.(ANI file photo)
During his first visit to the poll-bound state, the PM said allotment of these certificates would ensure that the benefits of government schemes reached these families.(ANI file photo)
assam assembly election

Ahead of Assam polls, PM Modi distributes land allotment certificates

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:00 AM IST
In its 2016 election manifesto, the BJP, which came to power in Assam with the slogan of protecting ‘jaati’, ‘maati’ and ‘bheti’ (community, land and hearth), had promised to give land rights to the state’s indigenous families.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes 'Land Patta' to a woman during a public meeting, at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar District of Assam. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes 'Land Patta' to a woman during a public meeting, at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar District of Assam. (PTI Photo)
assam assembly election

Assamese people have legal assurance that their lands can't be taken away: PM

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Assamese people now have legal assurance that their lands cannot be taken away, say PM Modi
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac