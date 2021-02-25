Rallies, religious event part of Amit Shah’s visit to poll-bound Assam today

Union home minister Amit Shah will, on Thursday, take part in four events in poll-bound Assam that include two public rallies and the consecration of a temple.

Shah arrived at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport in a special plane late Wednesday night where he was welcomed by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

On Thursday morning, he will attend the pran pratistha mahotsav (consecration ceremony) of the Maha Mrityunjay temple at Nagaon, around 120km from Guwahati. The temple is shaped like a Shivling, and at 126ft, is stated to be the tallest such structure in the world.

This will be followed by a visit to Bordowa Satra, the birthplace of 15th-16th century saint-scholar and socio-religious reformer Srimanta Sankardev. A public rally at the same venue will then take place.

Shah will later address a unity, peace and development rally at Denarong in Karbi Anglong district where a peace agreement with five militant outfits of the region, which laid down arms on Tuesday, is expected to be inked.

The Union home minister will return to Delhi in the evening.

This is Shah’s third visit to Assam this year. On his first visit, he had launched Ayushman CAPF, a cashless medical treatment scheme for central armed police forces personnel and their families, in Guwahati on January 23.

The next day, he attended a rally in Kokrajhar district to mark the first anniversary of the signing of the third Bodo peace accord. This was followed by an election rally in Nalbari district.

On his second visit, Shah visited Ananta Rai, popularly knows as Maharaj (king) of the Koch-Rajbangshi community, at the latter’s residence in Assam’s Chirang district.

The private visit ahead of Shah’s programmes later in the day in West Bengal was significant as Rai, who heads a faction of the Greater Cooch Behar Peoples’ Association (GCPA), is said to have considerable influence among the 1.85 million Koch-Rajbangshi voters in Assam and seven districts of West Bengal.

Assembly polls in Assam and West Bengal are slated to be held in April-May.