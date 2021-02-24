All you need to know about MHA’s 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme
The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) will be launching the 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme across the country in May. The scheme was first launched by Union home minister Amit Shah on January 23 but was applicable only for the state of Assam. All Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officials and serving personnel and their dependents from seven forces—Assam Rifles, Border Security Force ( BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)—will be covered under the scheme.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Ayushman CAPF scheme:
1. The scheme is a joint initiative by the ministry of home affairs and the national health authority. The purpose of the scheme is to provide cashless health services to the CAPF personnel and their dependents using the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY IT platform.
2. A distinct feature of the scheme is that it will switch from the paper-based manual process of availing healthcare benefits to a paperless service at MHA’s IT platform.
3. There will also be a 24X7 call centre, online grievance management system, fraud and abuse control system and real time monitoring dashboards.
4. Beneficiaries of the scheme can collect the Ayushman CAPF e-card from respective forces. This card will be activated at empanelled private hospitals using a copy of service ID and Aadhaar or any other government approved photo ID. The e-card can also be obtained from Pradhan Mantri Aarogya Mitra (PMAM) stationed at PM-JAY empanelled private hospital using the same documents.
5. Other than the private hospitals, the beneficiaries will also be able to avail free medical treatment at CAPF or Government-owned facilities as per the existing guidelines.
6. In case of self-paid medical treatment, beneficiaries will be able to get reimbursements if the self-paid services are availed at CAPF or government-owned facilities or if the self-paid services are availed at non-empanelled hospitals, in case of emergencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM-Kisan scheme completes 2 years: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera stadium renamed after PM Modi: All you need to know about it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC asks Maharashtra Police to place fresh charge sheet on record in Palghar case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha enhances incentive for marrying person with disabilities to ₹2.5 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi gets bail in toolkit case: Key points of the order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not wearing masks in Mumbai won't cost ₹1,000, police chief busts fake news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC allows home quarantine for Covid-19 negative family after returning from UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonia Gandhi appoints leaders to discuss seat sharing with DMK: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about MHA’s 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister Shripad Naik discharged from Goa hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19 states, UTs reported no Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Idea of climate action should not be to move climate ambition goal post to 2050
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Maharashtra’s Jalna orders shutdown till March 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan CM announces state’s first paperless budget. Here are some highlights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox