‘Will not allow politics over infiltration,’ Rajnath tells voters in Assam

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party won’t allow politics over illegal infiltration if voted to power again in Assam.

“We will not allow politics over illegal infiltration. We have set up electronic surveillance at the Indo-Bangla border to prevent the entry of infiltrators from the neighbouring country. We won’t allow anyone to rob you of your rights,” Singh said while participating in an election rally in Assam’s Lumding.

The Union minister stated that the BJP, if voted to power, won’t allow illegal infiltrators to settle in Assam. He also assured that the party is committed to protect Assam’s culture and identity.

“The Congress during its 15-year rule in Assam had given land ‘pattas’ to nearly 30,000 landless people. But our government in Assam gave land certificates to over 3,30,000 landless people in the past five years,” Singh said. He later addressed another rally at Hojai.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed three election rallies in the Barak Valley region of Assam on Tuesday and blamed the Congress for dividing India.

“Our country was divided because of Congress’s policies or else Bangladesh and Pakistan would never have been born. They also tried to impose a language law on people of Barak Valley in 1961 and 11 people laid down their lives in protest. Our policy is ‘Sabka Saath, Tusthi Kisika Nahi’ (With Everyone, Appeasement of None). We do not impose our policies on people forcibly,” he said.

Yogi was campaigning for BJP candidates in Cachar district. He addressed three election rallies in Silchar, Borkhola and Udharbond constituencies.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic or floods in Assam, you’ll see BJP leaders by your side but Congress leaders prefer to go for a vacation in Italy in those times. For several generations, this country voted Congress to power but they just tried to divide the nation,” said Adityanath.

In Silchar he said, “Vote for BJP if you want to see Congress in ICU, we have selected young leaders who can send Congress to hospitals.”

The UP CM was accompanied by BJP’s state general secretary and Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy, senior leader Kiriti Purkayastha and the local candidates.

Roy blamed the Congress for an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam.

“In 2009 Lok Sabha election, a Union minister from the Congress party (Santosh Mohan Dev) lost from Silchar because of Ajmal, who helped our candidate win. I consider that as a political murder of Dev and today his daughter has joined hands with AIUDF. It’s a shame,” said Roy.

Responding to this, Dev’s daughter Sushmita Dev, a former MP and present president of the All India Mahila Congress said, “I want to ask the BJP why they were in alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP in J&K? There are no issues to discuss hence BJP is saying these things out of frustration.”