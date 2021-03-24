Day after manifesto released, PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Assam today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address election rallies in West Bengal and Assam, where assembly polls will be held in the coming weeks.

PM Modi's day will begin with a public meeting at Kanthi in West Bengal, according to schedule shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Twitter. The meeting is scheduled for 11 am. He will then go to Bihpuria in Assam for a public meeting at 3 pm and Sipajhar (also in Assam) where a rally is scheduled for 5:15 pm.

The Prime Minister has been campaigning extensively in the poll-bound states for the BJP. The party's special focus is on West Bengal where it seeks to dethrone the Trinamool Congress party and come to power. On Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah released the BJP manifesto for Bengal.

The manifesto emphasises on women's safety, development of infrastructure, providing better healthcare services and setting up industries in the state.

The Prime Minister has been attacking the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, accusing it of corruption and nepotism. He has pitched for 'asol poriborton' or real change, urging the voters to choose BJP.

PM Modi said that central government has launched several schemes for the benefit of states, but those benefits could not reach Bengal because of TMC government's corruption. Mamata Banerjee too has launched a scathing attack on the BJP and PM Modi, projecting them as "outsiders".

West Bengal is heading towards an interesting election battle, with a few surveys claiming that the BJP will be in a strong position in the state. According to ABP News-CNX survey, the BJP is projected to win 130-140 seats, while the TMC may corner 136-146 seats.

In Assam, the BJP is seeking to retain power. Party president JP Nadda released the BJP manifesto for Assam on Tuesday which pledged to initiate the process of correcting the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Nadda also announced 10 commitments for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Assam’ in the presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.