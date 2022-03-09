Election results 2022: Complete guide to check poll results for UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur on ECI website

The counting of votes for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will begin Thursday at 8am. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10am, the final results of the polls in the five states will only be clear by the evening. To track minute-to-minute updates as the votes are counted, people can visit the official website of the Election Commission of India.

Here is a complete guide to tracking the Assembly election results on the ECI website:

Step 1: Visit the ECI's website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘General elections to assembly constituency March-2022'

Step 3: A new window will now open on the screen.

Step 4: Results of assembly elections in the five states can be viewed.

Alternatively, the ECI also has a mobile app and people can access the results of all five states from the comfort of their phones.

Check full election result coverage here

People can check out the step-by-step process to view the results on their phones:

Step 1: Download Voter Helpline app from Google Play Store/Apple Store app

Step 2: People will need to register themselves using their credentials

Step 3: After the registration, go to the ‘results’ tab on the homepage to check/view results for ‘Assembly Elections 2022’

Exit polls:

Most of the exit polls have predicted the ruling BJP to storm back to power for a second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, with the party and its allies expected to get anywhere between 211 and 326 seats. In Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is headed for a big win, according to the exit polls. The exit polls also predict the ruling Congress will finish a distant second in the state. Goa could be headed for a hung Assembly. Uttarakhand, on the other hand, is expected to see a close fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress. In Manipur, the exit polls gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP in forming the next government, even as many predicted the party to fall short of the halfway mark.