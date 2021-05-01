Home / Elections / Assembly elections 2021: 200% increase in halls for counting amid Covid-19
elections

Assembly elections 2021: 200% increase in halls for counting amid Covid-19

"The counting will take place at 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in 2016 elections, this amounts to more than 200 per cent increase in counting halls. This is in view of the commission’s directions on Covid safety measures and guidelines...," a press release read.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Results of the assembly elections held over the past month in the four states and one union territory will be announced on May 2. (Ashok Bhaumik / PTI)

A day ahead of the counting of votes in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said it has increased halls allotted for the exercise from 1,002 in 2016 elections to 2,364 in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis. "The counting will take place at 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in 2016 elections, this amounts to more than 200 per cent increase in counting halls. This is in view of the commission’s (ECI's) directions on Covid safety measures and guidelines...," a press release issued by the government read.

Approximately 95,000 officials, including micro observers, will perform the task of counting, the release added.

A day ahead of the counting of votes in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said it has increased halls allotted for the exercise from 1,002 in 2016 elections to 2,364 in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis. "The counting will take place at 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in 2016 elections, this amounts to more than 200 per cent increase in counting halls. This is in view of the commission’s (ECI's) directions on Covid safety measures and guidelines...," a press release issued by the government read.

Approximately 95,000 officials, including micro observers, will perform the task of counting, the release added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus tamil nadu assembly elections west bengal assembly elections 2021 kerala assembly election 2021 assam assembly election 2021 election commission of india
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP