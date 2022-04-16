Babul Supriyo confident of winning as TMC makes early gains in by-polls

Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo on Saturday exuded confidence in winning the Ballygunge Assembly seat, saying the people of West Bengal are with chief minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee. The counting of votes for the by-polls in four assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat is underway.

"I'm confident. The 41 per cent voters turnout here rubbished the opposition's unnecessary claim of false voting. Had that been the case, would turnout have been this huge? West Bengal is with Didi and TMC", ANI quoted Babul Supriyo as saying.

The by-poll for the Ballygunge Assembly was necessitated owing to the demise of state minister Subrata Mukherjee. Supriyo was earlier a BJP MP from Asansol but the Lok Sabha seat became vacant following his resignation from the saffron party after TMC swept the West Bengal Assembly elections. Shatrughan Sinha, also an ex BJP leader, is contesting from Asansol on TMC's ticket.

"Asansol has given me much love and I will always appreciate it. Shatrughan Sinha's victory is also certain. Before reaching the final phase of the result every moment is interesting and let's enjoy the journey," Supriyo said.

The BJP has fielded Asansol Dakshin MLA Agnimitra Paul against Sinha from the Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the latest trend, TMC is leading in both seats in West Bengal. Shatrughan Sinha is leading by nearly 9,000 votes in the Asansol Lok Sabha seat while Babul Supriyo is ahead of his nearest rival, Saira Shah Halim of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), by more than 4,600 votes in the Ballygunge assembly constituency.

