These are top 5 points on Gujarat, Himachal as votes as leads come in

Gujarat is set to welcome the BJP for a seventh straight term as votes are being counted in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ruling party had carried out a massive campaign with dozens of rallies being led by PM Modi. Many union ministers also visited the state to back the candidates. Himachal Pradesh, meanwhile, is dwindling between the BJP and the Congress. The state has been alternating between the parties since 1982.

1) As per the latest Election Commission data, the BJP is leading in 129 of 182 constituencies in Gujarat. With this, the party is set to pass its 2017 tally of 99 seats.

2) The Congress is leading in 22 seats in Gujarat, much lower than its 2017 tally of 77. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is fighting its first state polls in Gujarat, is leading in 10 seats.

3) Early trends also showed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel leading in the must-win constituency of Ghatlodia in the Ahmedabad elections.

4) In Himachal Pradesh, the trends show a close contest between the Congress and the BJP. The halfway mark in the state is 34.

5) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is leading in his constituency of Seraj.

