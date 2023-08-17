BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly election. Check here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh state assembly election along with a similar list of 39 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly election. The names were decided at the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday which was chaired by party chief J P Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other senior leaders. BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)

Check full list of 21 candidates from BJP for Chhattisgarh assembly election:

Serial no. Assembly constituency Candidate name 1 Premnagar Bhulan Singh Maravi 2 Bhatgaon Laxmi Rajwade 3 Pratappur Shakuntala Singh Porthe 4 Ramanujganj Ramvichar Netam 5 Lundra Praboj Bhinj 6 Kharsia Mahesh Sahu 7 Dharamjaigarh Harishchandra Rathia 8 Korba Lakhanlal Dewangan 9 Marwahi Pranav Kumar Marpachhi 10 Saraipali Sarla Kosaria 11 Khallari Alka Chandrakar 12 Abhanpur Indrakumar Sahu 13 Rajim Rohit Sahu 14 Sihawa Shrawan Markam 15 Daundi Lohara Devlal Halwa Thakur 16 Patan Vijay Baghel, MP 17 Khairagarh Vikrant Singh 18 Khujji Geeta Ghasi Sahu 19 Mohla-Manpur Sanjeev Saha 20 Kanker Asharam Netam 21 Bastar Maniram Kashyap

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has fielded Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel from Patan, Bhulan Singh Maravi from Premnagar, Laxmi Rajwade from Bhatgaon, Shakuntala Singh Porthe from Pratappur (ST), Sarla Kosaria from Saraipali (SC), Alka Chandrakar from Khallari, Gita Ghasi Sahu from Khujji and Maniram Kashyap from Bastar (ST), among others.

In 2018, the BJP had won only 15 of the 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh assembly against 68 by the Congress.

Besides Chhattisgarh and MP, states like Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram also are scheduled to go to polls later this year.

(With PTI inputs)

