BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly election. Check here

ByYagya Sharma
Aug 17, 2023 05:03 PM IST

BJP releases candidate lists for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh state assembly election along with a similar list of 39 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly election. The names were decided at the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday which was chaired by party chief J P Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other senior leaders.

BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)

Check full list of 21 candidates from BJP for Chhattisgarh assembly election:

Serial no.Assembly constituency Candidate name
1PremnagarBhulan Singh Maravi
2BhatgaonLaxmi Rajwade
3PratappurShakuntala Singh Porthe
4RamanujganjRamvichar Netam
5LundraPraboj Bhinj
6KharsiaMahesh Sahu
7DharamjaigarhHarishchandra Rathia
8KorbaLakhanlal Dewangan
9MarwahiPranav Kumar Marpachhi
10SaraipaliSarla Kosaria
11KhallariAlka Chandrakar
12AbhanpurIndrakumar Sahu
13RajimRohit Sahu
14SihawaShrawan Markam
15Daundi LoharaDevlal Halwa Thakur
16PatanVijay Baghel, MP
17KhairagarhVikrant Singh
18KhujjiGeeta Ghasi Sahu
19Mohla-ManpurSanjeev Saha
20KankerAsharam Netam
21BastarManiram Kashyap

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has fielded Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel from Patan, Bhulan Singh Maravi from Premnagar, Laxmi Rajwade from Bhatgaon, Shakuntala Singh Porthe from Pratappur (ST), Sarla Kosaria from Saraipali (SC), Alka Chandrakar from Khallari, Gita Ghasi Sahu from Khujji and Maniram Kashyap from Bastar (ST), among others.

In 2018, the BJP had won only 15 of the 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh assembly against 68 by the Congress.

Besides Chhattisgarh and MP, states like Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram also are scheduled to go to polls later this year.

(With PTI inputs)

