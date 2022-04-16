Bypoll results 2022: Here's the full list of winners

The counting of votes to four assembly seats – Bihar's Bochahan, Maharashtra's Kolhapur North, Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh and West Bengal's Ballygunge – as well as one Lok Sabha seat in Bengal's Asansol was held on Saturday and it has been a big loss for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has been defeated in all five constituencies. Meanwhile, in a significant victory, the Trinamool Congress swept both seats in West Bengal. The Mamata Banerjee-led party had fielded actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, while it pitched Babul Supriyo from Ballygunge assembly constituency. Although counting is still underway, the TMC is leading in both bypolls and is expected to emerge victorious.

In Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal has claimed a win from Bochahan constituency where it fielded candidate Amar Kumar Paswan, who secured 48.52 per cent votes against BJP's Baby Kumari.

In Maharashtra's Congress candidate Jayshree Jadhav has won the Kolhapur North assembly bypoll securing 54.25 per cent votes. The Congress is also leading in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh assembly bypoll. Congress candidate Yashoda Nilamber Verma was fielded against BJP's Komal Janghel.

Here's the full list of winners/ leading candidates across the bypoll seats:

Assembly constituency Winner/Leading candidate Winning party Bochahan (Bihar) Amar Kumar Paswan Rashtriya Janata Dal Khairagarh (Chhattisgarh) Yashoda Nilamber Verma Congress Kolhapur North (Maharashtra) Jadhav Jayshri Chandrakant Congress Ballygunge (West Bengal) Babul Supriyo Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha constituency Winner/Leading candidate Winning party Asansol (West Bengal) Shatrughan Sinha Trinamool Congress

