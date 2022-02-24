Election 2022 Live: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt for skyrocketing petrol prices

This season of state elections is drawing to an end with only Manipur left to vote in two phases and three phases remaining in Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh has already voted in four phases so far. The fourth phase of voting that concluded on Wednesday saw a turnout of 61%. The next phase of polling will take place on February 27. In Lucknow, the voter turnout crossed the 60% mark for the first time since the 1952 assembly elections.
BJP’s top brass are attacking its rival parties amid attempts to return to power in the state for a second term. Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s BSP are also eyeing a comeback, and the Congress is trying to gain the lost ground.
The state of Manipur will be voting in two phases- on February 28 and March 5.
Punjab voted on February 20 and the state elections were held in Goa and Uttarakhand on February 14.
Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt for skyrocketing petrol prices
The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Price has hit out at the BJP govt over the skyrocketing prices of petrol in the state and across the country. “Petrol will cross ₹200 if BJP comes to power. What was the cost of LPG cylinders when they distributed it to the poor, and see how much it cost now?” he said during a rally in Gonda, UP. “Yogi Ji never distributed laptops because he doesn't know how to operate them,” he added.
The Lucknow district with its nine assembly constituencies recorded an average polling percentage of 60.05. The voter turnout in Lucknow has been increasing in the past 10 years. It was 58.45 per cent in 2017 and 56.49 per cent in the 2012 assembly elections.
In a letter to the chief electoral officer, AAP’s Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha demanded that EVMs should be monitored under a three-layer security system to remove the possibility of tampering
UP election: No surprises that the colloquially expressed angst has resonance across the district, where the BJP–led alliance won nine of the twelve seats in the previous poll. Repeating the record might be an uphill climb. Prayagraj goes to the polls on February 27.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes exception of PM Narendra Modi’s observations of linking ‘salt’ with ‘loyalty’ and said the BJP government did not want to make the people of the state self-reliant
Yogi, in his nearly half-an-hour speech made a reference to the Congress only twice or thrice while targeting the SP and the BSP consistently, even as he highlighted the achievements of his government in the past five years.