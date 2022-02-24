Home / Elections / Election 2022 Live: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt for skyrocketing petrol prices
Election 2022 Live: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt for skyrocketing petrol prices

The fourth phase voting in Uttar Pradesh concluded on Wednesday and saw a voter turnout of 61%. The next phase of polling will take place on February 27.
Women voters after casting their votes during the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.&nbsp;
Women voters after casting their votes during the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. (AP)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 07:31 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
This season of state elections is drawing to an end with only Manipur left to vote in two phases and three phases remaining in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh has already voted in four phases so far. The fourth phase of voting that concluded on Wednesday saw a turnout of 61%. The next phase of polling will take place on February 27. In Lucknow, the voter turnout crossed the 60% mark for the first time since the 1952 assembly elections.

BJP’s top brass are attacking its rival parties amid attempts to return to power in the state for a second term. Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s BSP are also eyeing a comeback, and the Congress is trying to gain the lost ground.

The state of Manipur will be voting in two phases- on February 28 and March 5.

Punjab voted on February 20 and the state elections were held in Goa and Uttarakhand on February 14.

  • Feb 24, 2022 07:30 AM IST

    Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt for skyrocketing petrol prices

    The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Price has hit out at the BJP govt over the skyrocketing prices of petrol in the state and across the country. “Petrol will cross 200 if BJP comes to power. What was the cost of LPG cylinders when they distributed it to the poor, and see how much it cost now?” he said during a rally in Gonda, UP. “Yogi Ji never distributed laptops because he doesn't know how to operate them,” he added.

uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Eye on expanding base, Arvind Kejriwal to campaign in Varanasi today

AAP's election in charge in Uttar Pradesh Abhinav Rai said last week that the Delhi chief minister will also appeal to the state's public to support the party's candidates.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.&nbsp;(ANI file photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI file photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 06:35 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Stayed within 40-lakh expenditure limit, claim Mohali candidates

In fact, according to submissions made with the district electoral officer, the amount spent by any of the 40 candidates in fray from Mohali did not cross 23 lakh
Polling for the Punjab polls was held on February 20 after weeks of campaigning. (HT File Photo)
Polling for the Punjab polls was held on February 20 after weeks of campaigning. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 02:37 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Turnout crosses 60 per cent in Lucknow

The Lucknow district with its nine assembly constituencies recorded an average polling percentage of 60.05. The voter turnout in Lucknow has been increasing in the past 10 years. It was 58.45 per cent in 2017 and 56.49 per cent in the 2012 assembly elections.
Some voters arrive in a horse drawn cart near a polling booth in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Some voters arrive in a horse drawn cart near a polling booth in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByRohit K Singh and Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Over 61 per cent voter turnout in fourth phase

Pilibhit’s Barkhera, Kheri’s Nigahasan, Lucknow’s Bakshi Ka Talab top three assembly constituencies in terms of voter turnout during the fourth phase of the UP polls
Women voters during the fourth phase of the UP polls in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Women voters during the fourth phase of the UP polls in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByBrajendra K Parashar, Lucknow:
uttar pradesh assembly election

PM to visit Kashi on Feb 27, meet BJP’s booth level workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi to interact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth level workers on February 27
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Feb 24, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: AAP writes to EC to enhance EVM security

In a letter to the chief electoral officer, AAP’s Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha demanded that EVMs should be monitored under a three-layer security system to remove the possibility of tampering
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said the Election Commission should strengthen and upgrade the security system of electronic voting machines (EVMs).
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said the Election Commission should strengthen and upgrade the security system of electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
uttar pradesh assembly election

Dist admn denies faulty EVMs affected polling in Lucknow

Even as reports came in of many EVMs going kaput, affecting polling, the district administration claimed that the malfunctions hardly affected polling as EVMs were replaced in no time
For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

Will Prayagraj opt for greater confluence in UP elections?

UP election: No surprises that the colloquially expressed angst has resonance across the district, where the BJP–led alliance won nine of the twelve seats in the previous poll. Repeating the record might be an uphill climb. Prayagraj goes to the polls on February 27.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other BJP leaders, during an election campaign rally for the ongoing UP assembly elections at Kaushambi district, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other BJP leaders, during an election campaign rally for the ongoing UP assembly elections at Kaushambi district, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 05:02 AM IST
ByVinod Sharma
uttar pradesh assembly election

Physically challenged, elderly too proudly wear the ink mark in Lucknow

There was no enthusiasm lacking even among the physically challenged as they came forward to exercise their franchise and select a candidate of their choice
An old man on a wheelchair after casting his vote at a polling station in Lucknow, on Wednesday . (Deepak Gupta/HT)
An old man on a wheelchair after casting his vote at a polling station in Lucknow, on Wednesday . (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
manipur assembly election

Manipur will be developed as ideal state if BJP wins: Amit Shah

The assembly elections in the state will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.
Union home minister Amit Shah during a door to door campaign for assembly polls, in Churachandpur (Manipur) on Wednesday. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah during a door to door campaign for assembly polls, in Churachandpur (Manipur) on Wednesday. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 01:06 AM IST
BySobhapati Samom, Imphal
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP election phase 4 registers voter turnout of 60%

A total of 624 candidates are in the fray in this round of voting, which was held from 7 am till 6 pm, covering a large part of central Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow.
Paramilitary personnel stand guard while voters wait in queues to cast their votes for phase 4 of UP elections, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI)
Paramilitary personnel stand guard while voters wait in queues to cast their votes for phase 4 of UP elections, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Lucknow/lakhimpur Kheri
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP assembly polls: First time voters exercise their franchise with gusto in Lucknow

UP assembly election: The first time voters said the polling staff were very kind and guided them through the process
A voter outside a polling station in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
A voter outside a polling station in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByRajeev Mullick, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

Priyanka targets Modi for seeking votes in lieu of salt

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes exception of PM Narendra Modi’s observations of linking ‘salt’ with ‘loyalty’ and said the BJP government did not want to make the people of the state self-reliant
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves to the crowd during a roadshow, in Amethi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves to the crowd during a roadshow, in Amethi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 11:23 PM IST
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

If ‘black’ farm laws are gone, Yogi will also go: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav referred to the fourth phase voting and said the SP-led coalition would touch the double century mark at the end of polling on Wednesday.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav waves at the people, during an election campaign rally for UP Assembly elections, in Barabanki. (PTI)
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav waves at the people, during an election campaign rally for UP Assembly elections, in Barabanki. (PTI)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 11:16 PM IST
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

In Amethi, Yogi targets SP more than Congress

Yogi, in his nearly half-an-hour speech made a reference to the Congress only twice or thrice while targeting the SP and the BSP consistently, even as he highlighted the achievements of his government in the past five years.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greets during a public meeting for UP Assembly elections, in Sultanpur district on Wednesday. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greets during a public meeting for UP Assembly elections, in Sultanpur district on Wednesday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 11:08 PM IST
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
