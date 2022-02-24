Election 2022 Live: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt for skyrocketing petrol prices

This season of state elections is drawing to an end with only Manipur left to vote in two phases and three phases remaining in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh has already voted in four phases so far. The fourth phase of voting that concluded on Wednesday saw a turnout of 61%. The next phase of polling will take place on February 27. In Lucknow, the voter turnout crossed the 60% mark for the first time since the 1952 assembly elections.

BJP’s top brass are attacking its rival parties amid attempts to return to power in the state for a second term. Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s BSP are also eyeing a comeback, and the Congress is trying to gain the lost ground.

The state of Manipur will be voting in two phases- on February 28 and March 5.

Punjab voted on February 20 and the state elections were held in Goa and Uttarakhand on February 14.

