Elections 2022 LIVE: PM Modi to address three rallies in poll-bound Gujarat

Updated on Nov 21, 2022 10:14 AM IST

Elections 2022 LIVE: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held on 4 December, whereas the Gujarat Assembly Elections will be held in two phases - on Dec 1 & 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Veraval in Gir Somnath on Sunday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Veraval in Gir Somnath on Sunday. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk
Gujarat Assembly Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public rallies in Gujarat on Monday, the third day of his visit to the state where the Assembly polls are scheduled next month. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also address two public rallies - at Mahuva in Surat district and in Rajkot city. This will be Gandhi's second visit to Gujarat in two-and-a half-months.

A total of 788 candidates, including 70 women, remain in the fray for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls for 89 of the of the Gujarat Assembly's 182 seats on December 1. The Election Commission has so far received 1,515 nomination papers for the 93 seats that will go to polls in the second phase on December 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.

MCD Elections: Meanwhile, the BJP also held 14 roadshows across the national capital as elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are just around the corner. MCD election will be held on 4 December and results will be announced on 7 December for 250 seats.

The elections for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7. There are 250 valid candidates each from BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As per information, three nominations of Congress were cancelled in MCD elections, Congress will contest only on 247 seats.

The polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4 are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the state.

  • Nov 21, 2022 10:14 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi to address 2 public rallies in poll-bound Gujarat

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public rallies in Gujarat on Monday as part of the campaign for party candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state.

  • Nov 21, 2022 10:00 AM IST

    Gujarat Elections: PM Modi to address three rallies 

    PM Modi will address rallies organised as part of the BJP's campaigning at Dhrangadhra in Surendranagar district, Jambusar in Bharuch district and Navsari city, as per the schedule shared by the party.

