‘Futuristic Goa’: Arvind Kejriwal’s mixed bag of 13 guarantees has a pie for all

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday promised 13 guarantees for residents of poll-bound Goa with much in store for employment, mining, education, trade and healthcare sector.

Addressing a press conference, AAP's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said if voted to power, his party would provide employment to everyone. “Those who are unable to find jobs, will receive ₹3,000 as unemployment allowance,” he said.

Regarding the mining sector in the coastal state, Kejriwal said there are a lot of vested interests. “It is not possible that mining cannot be resumed. They (current dispensation) do not want it to resume it. Our intention is clean. We will resume mining within six months of forming the government in Goa. This is our second guarantee.”

Mining activities have remained suspended in Goa since 2018. In December last year, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cleared a new policy to export iron ore dumps with chief minister Pramod Sawant saying the decision will help restart mining.

As the third guarantee, Kejriwal said that within six months of coming to power, the AAP government will provide land rights to those who have not received the same for decades.

The AAP convener said the fourth guarantee is about fixing the education system in Goa so that children can afford quality education free of cost.

“Akin to New Delhi, we will open Mohalla clinics in every ward and village of Goa. I'm giving you a health guarantee that everyone will get good facilities for free,” Kejriwal said as his next promise.

The AAP's sixth guarantee is of a corrupt free-government in the tourist state.

As the seventh guarantee, Kejriwal said all women in Goa above 18 years will receive a monthly allowance of ₹1,000.

“We will discuss all agricultural related issues with farmers and this is our eighth guarantee,” Kerijwial added.

As the next promise, he said AAP will stop “trade raj'” and “inspector raj” and the entire trade sector will be streamlined.

“We will boost the tourism sector in Goa so that people get jobs,” the Delhi CM further said.

The AAP's 11th guarantee is a reiteration of its previous promise of providing free and 24x7 electricity to people.

Taking a jibe at the current Goa government's water for all promise, Kejriwal said his party would keep its words on free water supply for all for round the year.

“Our 13th guarantee is that we will fix roads across the state,” Kejriwal said, adding the AAP wants to make a futuristic Goa, while preserving its past.

Having lost its hard-fought space over the past few years, the AAP is back in business with an aggressive campaign, led by Kejriwal.

Elections to 40 assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on March 10.

