Home / Elections / Goa Assembly Election / Goa assembly polls: Congress CEC to meet for selection of candidates today
goa assembly election

Goa assembly polls: Congress CEC to meet for selection of candidates today

Congress released its first list of candidates for the Goa assembly polls on December 16 in which the party had announced eight candidates.
Congress to hold video meeting for selection of candidates in Goa polls today. (HT file)
Congress to hold video meeting for selection of candidates in Goa polls today. (HT file)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 06:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress will meet on Monday at 5 pm via video conferencing for the selection of candidates for the Goa assembly polls.

The first list of candidates for the Goa Assembly elections was released on December 16 in which the party had announced eight candidates.

Congress fielded Sudhir Kandolkar from Mapusa Assembly constituency, Tony Rodrigues from Taleigao, Rajesh Verenkar from Ponda, Sankalp Amonkar from Mormugao, Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim and Altone D'Costa from Quepem constituency.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Goa election
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out