Goa polls 2022: MGP to announce first list of candidates today

The party, which formed Goa's first government post liberation from Portuguese rule, is contesting the upcoming polls in alliance with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee with MGP leaders after announcing alliance for Goa elections. (ANI)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 06:12 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Goa, which will take place in a single phase on February 14, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the first party to form government in the coastal state after the end of the Portuguese rule, will on Thursday announce its first list of candidates.

Also on Thursday, the MGP, which is contesting the polls in alliance with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), is likely to hold discussions with West Bengal’s ruling party over how many and which seats each alliance partner will field their candidates on.

Goa has total 40 assembly constituencies.

The two parties have also announced what the Trinamool has described as ‘Our 3 PROMISES for an empowered, prosperous and progressive Goa.’ These are a ‘Griha Laxmi Card,’ ‘Yuva Shakti Card’ and ‘Mhaje Ghar Maalki Hakk.’

 

Under the Griha Laxmi Card, a prospective MGP-TMC government will directly transfer 5000 per month to bank account of one woman in every household. Yuva Shakti Card is a collateral free, pre-approved credit card with a limit of 20 lakh at an annual interest rate of 4 per cent for citizens of Goa in the age group of 18-45.

Finally, Mahaje Ghar Maalki Hakk will see residents of the state, living here since before 1976, get title ownership of land under their possession. Under the scheme, as many as 50,000 subsidised homes will be given to homeless families.

Counting of votes cast during the state assembly polls will take place on March 10.

 

Thursday, January 13, 2022
