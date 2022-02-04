Kejriwal hits back at Surjewala's Chhota Modi remark

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit out at the Congress, saying that had it worked for people, there was no need for a person like him to come into politics.

His statement comes a day after Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala described Kejriwal as "Chhota Modi" and said he has come to Goa to give "covering fire" to the ruling BJP, which is "losing" ground in the coastal state that is going to polls on February 14.

Referring to Surjewala's statement, Kejriwal told reporters, "Let him say whatever he wants. What difference does it make?" "Actually, even in his (Surjewala's) dream, he finds me like a ghost. All the time, 24 hours, I am there in his mind. They (Congress leaders) keep badmouthing me," he said.

The Delhi chief minister said that instead of speaking ill about him, the Congress should have worked for the people. "Had they worked for the people, there was no need of Kejriwal in politics," he said. The AAP leader said that people vote for his party because of its "good work".

Asked about Congress candidates in Goa signing affidavits and taking pledge of party loyalty in the presence of Rahul Gandhi the way AAP candidates had done, Kejriwal said the Congress leader is welcome to copy all good things of the AAP. "Let him (Gandhi) copy our good things.

We want that Congress should also implement our schemes in states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where they are in power," he said. Let Congress do all good things, then there is no need for me to run a political party, Kejriwal added.