'Vote for AAP for your own sake': Kejriwal to voters in Goa

With just a few weeks left for the Goa Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his party has a development vision for the state. Targeting the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal also said that it is for the first time in Goa that an honest party is coming into the state. "The current Goa government is embroiled in scams. MLAs are corrupt. Ministers involved in labour scam, job scam," he underlined.

Making a vote pitch for AAP in Goa, Kejriwal also said that voters in Goa should vote for his party for the "sake of their own future".

Elections to all 40 Assembly seats in Goa are scheduled on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

The AAP, which currently runs a government in Delhi, is aiming to become a national party through the upcoming assembly elections in five states. It is contesting on all constituencies of the coastal state.

Speaking in Panaji, Kejriwal also addressed those who support Congress and BJP and said, "I am not asking them to join AAP. You can remain in your party, but for your own sake, future of Goa and future of your family, vote for AAP this time."

"The BJP has been in power in Goa since the last 15 years, but it has not done anything for the state... This time, vote for AAP and you will see a change in the state," Kejriwal also said.

He further stated that the workers and supporters of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) should know that their parties will not be forming a government in the state. "What is the use of voting for such a party? Don't let votes be divided," he also said.

The MGP has joined hands with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) which is also in the fray in Goa. While the Congress has forged ties with the GFP for the Assembly polls.