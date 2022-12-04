Ahead of Gujarat polls phase 2, PM Modi seeks blessings from mother Heeraben

As a ritual ahead of any crucial election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday went to meet his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar, day before the second and final phase of polling in Gujarat Assembly election.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed PM Modi arriving at his mother's house in Gandhinagar as he waved at the cameras.

More glimpses from the prime minister's visit were shared by the news agency, where he can be seen having tea sitting next to his mother, in one of the pictures, beneath a photo frame of a past visit in which she was feeding him with her hands.

PM Modi also took blessings from Heeraben ahead of the election, as seen in another picture.

Polling in the second and final phase will be conducted for 93 Assembly constituencies across across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts of Gujarat. As many as 833 candidates are in the fray for tomorrow's polls.

The final phase of voting for the Gujarat polls will decide the fate of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in a triangular fight against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

Before winning the prime ministerial title, Narendra Modi was Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 to 2014. The party has been in power for the last 27 years.

(With agency inputs)