In PM Modi's presence, Nadda slams Kejriwal on Gujarat: 'Kattar baiman'

BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday took a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a ‘Kattar Baiman (utter betrayer)’ as he addressed party workers at the headquarters in Delhi following a landslide victory in Gujarat assembly elections. He made the comments while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was beside him on the stateg along with Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nadda said that a ‘third party’ had emerged ahead of the Gujarat polls, which claimed it would form the next government in the state.

Live updates of Gujarat assembly election results

“A new party came to insult Gujarat, leader of that party said that our government is coming in Gujarat. He should now apologise to people,” the BJP chief added.

Nadda said it was the first time that a politician was needed to exhibit a board to determine his honesty. “This shows that he is a kattar baiman,” he added amid cheers from BJP workers present at the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON