‘Narendra went all out to make Bhupendra…’: PM on BJP's Gujarat win | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the people of Gujarat for the unprecedented support as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whitewashed the state in the assembly election. Addressing an event at the party's headquarters in Delhi, Modi also expressed joy for party leader and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel winning in a record margin to retain his post.

Patel won from Ghatlodia seat by nearly two lakh votes by defeating his nearest Congress rival Amee Yajni. The Gujarat CM bagged a total of 213,530 votes as opposed to Yajnik's 21,267, according to data updated by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Modi also took a jibe at Congress, saying the saffron camp won with their “vision” and that the result of the Gujarat election result is a testament that people are angry about “dynasty politics” and rising corruption.

The prime minister also thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh for their support even though the BJP got dethroned in the northern hill state by the grand old party. At the conclusion of the counting, Congress won 40 seats of the 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh assembly while the saffron unit claimed 25. Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur conceded defeat earlier in the day and said his party will continue raising people's issues.

Here are top quotes of PM Modi in his victory speech after BJP's election result:

“I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra's record should be broken. I promised that Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra's record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest mandate to BJP in the history of Gujarat.” “The results of Gujarat have proved how strong is the desire of the common man for a developed India. The message is clear that whenever there is a challenge before the country, people show their faith in BJP.” “I want to thank Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully. As far as I know, re-polling in any poll booth was not required. I also want to thank the voters of Himachal. The difference between the number of votes for BJP & Congress was less than 1%.” “The last few elections should be analysed on a big canvas. Those who call themselves neutral, who need to be neutral, where they stand, when and how they change colours? And how they play the game, it is very important for the country to know this.” “In the last eight years, the country has focused on empowering the poor as well as developing modern infrastructure. We have set out with a broad goal of nation building, so looking at the political gains and losses of just five years, we do not make any announcement.” “The youth vote only when they have confidence, and the work of the government is visible. Today, when the youth have voted for the BJP in large numbers, the message behind it is very clear that the youth have tested, tested and trusted our work.” “There are around 40 SC/ST seats reserved in Gujarat, out of which 34 seats have been won by the BJP. Today, the tribal society is considering the BJP as its voice, their overwhelming support is getting the BJP. This change is being felt all over the country.”

