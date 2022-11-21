‘BJP wants you to live in jungle’: Rahul tells tribals in first rally ahead of Gujarat elections

Taking a swipe at the ruling BJP in Gujarat during his first rally in the poll-bound state, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the saffron side wants the tribals to live in forests. Addressing in Surat, the former Congress president further stated that the BJP does not want the tribals to live in the city or their children to become engineers, speak English and know how to fly a plane.

Calling the tribals the “asli malik (real owner)” of India, Gandhi said the BJP addresses them as “vanvasi” instead of “adivasi”.

“They want you to live in the jungle, but do not stop there. After that, they start taking the jungle from you. If it continues like this, then in another 5-10 years, all the jungles will be in the hands of two-three industrialists, and you will have no place to live, and won't get education, health and jobs,” he said.

The Congress MP added that during the grand old party's ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, he felt the pain of farmers, unemployed youth and people hailing from the tribal community by listening to their woes. He said the march is one of love, compassion and brotherhood and involves people from all walks of life.

Gandhi said the march has been underway for 70 days, and “1,500km more” will be covered. “Those who participated in the yatra suffered blisters in their feet and two of them sadly their lives as well. However, the march did not stop,” he added.

Citing Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress leader said he had united the country from Gujarat, and just like him, Congress' ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ also steeps from the thought and history of the people of the state.

Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah is slated to go into polls on December 1 and 5, and the results will be announced on December 8. Having ruled the state for 27 years, the BJP is looking to continue the winning streak in its bastion.

