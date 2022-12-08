Gujarat Election 2022: AAP set to become ‘national party’. What does this mean?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to become a ‘national party.' Led by its national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP campaigned aggressively in Gujarat, aiming to make inroads in the home state of prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

On Thursday, as votes were counted for the Gujarat assembly election, the party emerged victorious on five seats, and currently has a vote share of nearly 13%. Overall, it has done more than enough to be recognised as a ‘national party,’ ninth in the country.

Here's what this means:

What is a ‘national party’?

As the name suggests, a ‘national party’ is one that has a pan-India footprint. At present, India has a total of eight parties that have been given this status by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Of these, only two – BJP and Congress – are truly ‘national.’ Others are regional outfits: The All Indian Trinamool Congress (AITMC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the National People's Party (NPP).

How to qualify as a ‘national party’?

According to the ECI rulebook, a political party can apply to be recognised as a national party if:

(1.) It is ‘recognised’ in at least four states; or

(2.) Polled at least 6% of the total votes in any four or more states in the previous Lok Sabha or assembly election, and sent at least four MPs to the Lok Sabha in the previous Lok Sabha election; or

(3.) It has won at least 2% of the total seats in the Lower House, from no less than three states.

How to become a ‘state party’?

(1.) It should have a minimum of 6% vote share in the previous assembly election and at least two MLAs in that state; or

(2.) It should have a minimum of 6% vote share in the previous Lok Sabha election and at least 1 MP from that state; or

(3.) It has at least 3 seats, or 3% of the total seats (whichever is more) in the previous assembly poll in that state; or

(4.) It has at least 1 MP for every 25 members that are elected to the Lok Sabha seats from that (Gujarat sends total 26); or

(5.) It has at least 8% of the total valid votes in the previous Lok Sabha or assembly polls from that state.

Where does the AAP stand?

The AAP is already in power in Delhi and Punjab – with a large majority and huge vote share in both – and has 6.77% votes in Goa. This meant it needed only 6% votes in Gujarat, or Himachal; the latter polled in November. It got only 1% of the vote in Himachal (and 0 seats), However, with nearly 13% votes and five MLAs in Gujarat, it can be recognised as a state party, and therefore, a national party.

