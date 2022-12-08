Watch: Celebrations erupt in BJP's Gandhinagar office as party set for landslide win

Visuals from Bharatiya Janata Party’s office in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar embody the spirits of party workers who are in celebration mode as the BJP inches closer to a seventh consecutive term in the state. Any doubt over a possible three-way contest in Gujarat - between BJP, Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party - seem to have been dismissed by the BJP’s strong showing. The party has been in power in the state for nearly three decades.

#WATCH | Women BJP workers in Gandhinagar celebrate by dancing as the party heads towards a landslide victory in Gujarat



BJP leading on 152 of the 182 seats, as per the official EC trends. pic.twitter.com/XlajLlNlYd — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

Counting of votes is underway in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh - the BJP is in power in both and wants to win both as it prepares for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | Celebrations at Gandhinagar BJP office as the party sweeps Gujarat elections



BJP leading on 149 seats of total 182 seats, as per ECI trends pic.twitter.com/rfuAusbO3z — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

Senior BJP leaders, reacting to the “widely expected result,” are congratulating Gujarat voters for choosing “development” as the party crosses 150-mark in leads in the 182-seated assembly, inching closer to a “historic” win. "There is pro-incumbency in Gujarat. We are creating a new record in Gujarat as the people of the state have immense faith in prime minister Narendra Modi," Defence minister Rajnath Singh said to the news agency ANI.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri called the election result 'manifestation of development-anchored work undertaken by the party'. “I'm commenting on something which was widely expected. It's the actual manifestation of the kind of development-anchored work that the BJP, under the leadership of PM, has been undertaking. It's a model for the whole country.”

Union minister Prahlad Joshi, and Darshana Jardosh also rejoiced over the results. “BJP has always fulfilled its promises. People have voted for development in Gujarat,” Darshana Jardosh remarked.

