‘Modi, Modi’ slogan, black flags shown to Owaisi in Surat election campaign| Video

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was shown black flags and faced 'Modi, Modi' slogans as he addressed a rally in poll-bound Gujarat's Surat Sunday. News agency ANI shared a video in which people can be seen hooting as they wave black flags during Owaisi’s speech.

Owaisi was campaigning for his party for next month's assembly election.

#WATCH | Black flags shown and 'Modi, Modi' slogans raised by some youth at a public meeting addressed by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Gujarat's Surat yesterday pic.twitter.com/qXWzxvUc5V — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022

In his speech he referred to the row over the 'justness' of 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for those from Economically Weaker Sections - a law upheld by the Supreme Court last week. He attacked the BJP on this issue and called the quota 'unconstitutional'.

"I said back then also (in Parliament)… it's a fraud the (Narendra) Modi government is doing… shattering dreams of Baba Saheb Ambedkar by making such a law… it is an upper caste law."

He continued his attack by declaring 'soon reservation will be based on income and BJP-RSS will take away caste-based reservation' and also targeting the BJP for failing to bring back black money from abroad - a promise made by ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The AIMIM boss also hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party - seen by some as the BJP's biggest challenge in retaining control of Gujarat.

Owaisi called the AAP 'chota (small) recharge'.

Gujarat will vote in two phases - on December 1 and 5 - with results due on December 8.

