'Will correct shortcomings': Congress chief Kharge on Gujarat poor show

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accepted the party's poor performance in the Gujarat assembly elections and said that they will “continue to fight”. According to Kharge, “in a democracy victory and losses happen” “It is our ideological fight. We will correct our shortcomings and continue to wage the battle,” the Congress president told reporters.

As soon as the counting began at 8am on Thursday, the Congress's disastrous loss in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state became clear. So far, the grand old party has managed 15 assembly seats and is leading on two seats at the time of publishing, according to the Election Commission. Meanwhile, the BJP has bagged 141 seats and is leading in 15 seats.

After the Congress' defeat, party leader Raghu Sharma quit as the state-in-charge. "Surprising results will come in favor of the Congress party. BJP will not be seen in reality. Wait for the final results," Sharma said, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor said that the party will soon hold a meeting to analyze the shortcomings. "It is true that AAP and Asaduddin Owaisi were one of the reasons behind the vote cut (of Congress) during the polls. We will hold a meeting soon to analyse the shortcomings. I hope the next government will fulfill its promises," he said.