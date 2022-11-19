'Women can fulfil dreams post marriage': Rivaba Jadeja on Gujarat polls contest

Recalling it as “an emotional moment”, Rivaba Jadeja on Saturday described her experience of recently filing the nomination for the Gujarat assembly election with her husband - cricketer Ravindra Jadeja - by her side. “It was an emotional moment when I went to file a nomination and he was with me. I want to inspire couples that women can fulfil their dreams even after marriage and their husband's support is strong,” Rivaba Jadeja, who is contesting Gujarat election as the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jamnagar North candidate, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rivaba's name was in the first list of candidates announced by the BJP for Gujarat polls due in December. Her candidature came as a setback to sitting MLA Hakubha Jadeja, an accused in a 2007 mob violence case. Speaking about her party's contenders, in an apparent reference to the AAP, she further said: "Gujarat has never accepted tripolar election mode. A party that hasn't arrived in Gujarat and not done development work - if you've not done anything how will people trust you? You can see BJP's development work. People trust them." The BJP has been ruling in Gujarat for nearly 27 years. The Congress and the AAP have emerged as key challengers.

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, heaping praises on his wife on the day of nomination, had said she “wants to follow the path of PM Modi.” "It is her first time as an MLA candidate and she'll learn a lot. I hope she will progress… She is of (a) helping nature and has always wanted to help people and hence joined politics. She wants to follow the path of PM Modi to work for the people," Jadeja told reporters at an event in Jamnagar on Monday.

Besides her, Kantilal Amrutia, the man who reportedly “saved” many lives" by jumping into the river during the Morbi bridge collapse last month, and Congress turncoat Hardik Patel were other names who made headlines when BJP released the list for the election’s first phase in 160 constituencies over a week ago The polling is scheduled to take place on December 1 and December 5. The results will be declared on December 8.

(With inputs from ANI)

