Haroli Assembly election 2022: All you need to know about Congress bastion

Haroli, earlier known as Santokgarh, is one of the 68 Assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh that comes under the Una district. The polling for the seat took place on November 12, with the counting of votes due on December 8.

This has been a Congress bastion whose candidate Mukesh Agnihotri has been serving as the MLA from the seat since 2003. This time, he is up against Ram Kumar from the BJP and Ravinder Pal Singh Mann of AAP. Naresh Kumar from BSP is also in the fray.

In the 2017 election, Haroli was one of 21 seats won by the Congress after Agnihotri defeated BJP Ram Kumar Sharma by a margin of 7,377 votes. Agnihotri got a total of 35,095 votes, while Ram Kumar secured 27,718 votes. Independent candidate Ravinder Mann secured 833 votes to finish in third place.

This year's fight is between the ruling BJP in the state which is looking to retain power and Congress which is banking on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. Aam Aadmi Party is in line looking to leave a mark in the state and is contesting on all 68 seats.

