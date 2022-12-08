Himachal Pradesh poll results: How BJP, Congress fared in 2022 compared to 2017

While the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election was still on, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have claimed victory in the state, which has had a tradition of changing governments for the past several years.

Surprisingly, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur announced his resignation despite his lead in his constituency Seraj, with a margin of 38,183 votes, as per the latest trends of the Election Commission of India.

"I will tender my resignation to the Governor in a short while from now," Thakur said told news agency ANI.

Here's a comparison of seat share between 2017 and 2022 (so far):

2017 Himachal Pradesh assembly poll result:

Total: 68 seats

BJP: 44

Congress: 21

CPI(M): 1

Independents: 2

2022 Himachal Pradesh assembly poll result (so far)

BJP: 26 (won + leading)

Congress: 39 (won + leading)

Independents: 3 (won + leading)

AAP: 0 (won + leading)

Meanwhile, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh's son and sitting Congress MLA from Shimla (Rural) Vikramaditya Singh retained his seat by defeating his nearest rival Ravi Kumar Mehta of the BJP by 13,860 votes.

The BJP and the Congress contested on all the 68 constituencies, while the AAP fielded candidates on 67 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party on 53 and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 11 seats.

