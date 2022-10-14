Home / Elections / Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election / Priyanka says Cong will restore old pension scheme if voted to power in Himachal

Priyanka says Cong will restore old pension scheme if voted to power in Himachal

himachal pradesh assembly election
Published on Oct 14, 2022 04:26 PM IST

If the Congress is elected to power in Himachal Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promises to restore the old pension scheme and create one lakh jobs for unemployed youth in the first cabinet meeting.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' held on Friday at Thodo Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Solan.(ANI)
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' held on Friday at Thodo Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Solan.(ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday promised to restore the old pension scheme for government employees in Himachal Pradesh if her party was voted to power in the Assembly elections.

AICC general secretary Vadra said this at the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' held at Thodo Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Solan.

Also Read | Assembly Election 2022: Spotted poll code violation? Here's how to report it

She said the decision to restore the old pension scheme and provide one lakh jobs to unemployed youth would be taken in the first cabinet meeting if the Congress is voted to power in the state.

Earlier, Gandhi paid obeisance at the Maa Shoolini Temple in Solan before formally launching the Congress' election campaign in the hill state.

She also released the party's election theme song on the occasion.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh elections on November 12, results on December 8: EC

Gandhi's rally comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Una and Chamba. Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects, including flagging off India's fourth Vande Bharat Express from Una.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri, the party's election campaign committee chairperson Sukhvinder Sukhu and senior leader Rajeev Shukla also spoke on this occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka gandhi priyanka gandhi vadra himachal pradesh + 1 more
priyanka gandhi priyanka gandhi vadra himachal pradesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out