Former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said that the first list of party candidates for upcoming assembly elections will be out today (Monday) by evening. He also told that the first list will have around 170 to 180 names in it. Karnataka elections: BJP's first list of candidates likely to be out today

Speaking to the reporters in New Delhi, Yediyurappa said, “BJP will release its first list of about 170 to 180 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections this evening.”

On Sunday evening, BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting at party headquarters in the national capital to zero in on the names of candidates for assembly election. Along with PM Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and former CM Yediyurappa were also present in the CEC meeting.

Meanwhile, the Congress CEC too is likely to chair a meeting to allot the pending 58 tickets for assembly elections. The Congress has already released two lists in which the first list consisted of 124 names and the second one with 48 names. All eyes are on the Kolar seat, which is touted to be Siddaramaiah’s second battlefield in upcoming elections. However, the party still maintains suspense on Kolar’s candidate.

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. All 224 constituencies will go to polls in a single go and the election battle will be majorly fought between the Congress, BJP and the Janata Dal(Secular)