IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / CM violated poll code: Kerala Congress complains to EC
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi on March 5. (File photo)
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi on March 5. (File photo)
kerala assembly election

CM violated poll code: Kerala Congress complains to EC

In the letter to state chief electoral officer, UDF leader Chennithala said the CM had held two press conferences at the party head quarters on March 4 and 6 in which he announced new activities and policies of the government, flouting election code
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:47 PM IST

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging that he violated poll code of conduct and made many announcements after poll dates were announced.

In the letter to state chief electoral officer Tikaram Meena, the UDF leader said the CM had held two press conferences at the party head quarters on March 4 and 6 in which he announced new activities and policies of the government, flouting election code. He said once the election dates are announced, only the state chief secretary or the public relations department are entitled to make fresh announcements, if any.

Also Read | Espionage to smuggling, scandals spice up every poll in Kerala

“In these meets, he [CM] made many announcements violating the election code of conduct. He did this with the intent of luring voters,” the senior Congress leader said in the letter, requesting the chief electoral officer to take note of it and prohibit the CM from making such announcements till the poll code was in place. However, a government spokesperson denied the Opposition leader’s charges and said the poll officer was free to check details of press conferences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
kerala assembly election

Faction feud delays Congress’s candidate list in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Even as PC Chacko’s exit has exposed the rift within the state unit, Kerala Congress leaders have been camping in Delhi for the past three days but talks are still inconclusive
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi on March 5. (File photo)
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi on March 5. (File photo)
kerala assembly election

CM violated poll code: Kerala Congress complains to EC

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:47 PM IST
In the letter to state chief electoral officer, UDF leader Chennithala said the CM had held two press conferences at the party head quarters on March 4 and 6 in which he announced new activities and policies of the government, flouting election code
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes out a tractor rally from Thrikkaipatta to Muttil in Wayanad district in February. (HT file)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes out a tractor rally from Thrikkaipatta to Muttil in Wayanad district in February. (HT file)
kerala assembly election

In poll-bound Kerala, Congress banks on the Rahul Gandhi card

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:34 AM IST
According to senior Congress leaders, the party feels that Gandhi’s presence will attract minority voters who shifted to the ruling LDF in a big way in the local body elections in December
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of senior Congress leader PC Chacko.(ANI)
File photo of senior Congress leader PC Chacko.(ANI)
kerala assembly election

'Difficult for sincere Congress workers to survive': Chacko resigns from party

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:01 PM IST
PC Chacko said that Congress is a rudderless ship and has failed to find a president for more than a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
kerala assembly election

CM Pinarayi Vijayan: The man at the centre of Kerala’s political battle

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Will he be able to beat the four-decade-old poll history of the state where an incumbent has never been given a second consecutive chance?
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 12 sitting MLAs, including Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan and Deputy Speaker V Sasi, are on the first list.
At least 12 sitting MLAs, including Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan and Deputy Speaker V Sasi, are on the first list.
kerala assembly election

Kerala elections: CPI announces list of 21 candidates, to contest on 25 seats

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Going by the party decision, those who contested two consecutive terms are not in the fray including many sitting MLA's and also Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A CPI (M) worker paints a wall to campaign for LDF candidate ahead of assembly elections in Kozhikode. (File photo)
A CPI (M) worker paints a wall to campaign for LDF candidate ahead of assembly elections in Kozhikode. (File photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly polls: Dissent brews within CPI(M) over ticket distribution

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Poster war and public display of anger by disgruntled leaders forced the party to change some of the probable candidates for April 6 assembly elections, delaying the final list
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during 'Vijaya Yatra' for the upcoming state assembly polls, at Shangumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during 'Vijaya Yatra' for the upcoming state assembly polls, at Shangumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

'New Kerala with Modi': NDA releases Assembly campaign slogan

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:30 AM IST
The campaign slogan was unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a valedictory function of BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra led by BJP state president K Surendran at Shanghumukham.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
kerala assembly election

‘Healthy competition’ between UDF, LDF to scam people of Kerala: Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:15 PM IST
The Union home minister also targeted the Kerala chief minister, who said on Saturday that the Centre is using investigation agencies for political vendetta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sreedharan has, however, requested the BJP to allot him a constituency that is not far away from his home town Ponnani.(ANI Photo)
Sreedharan has, however, requested the BJP to allot him a constituency that is not far away from his home town Ponnani.(ANI Photo)
kerala assembly election

Why did ‘Metro Man’ Sreedharan become a politician at 88? The BJP leader answers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Sreedharan, who is often asked reasons behind his decision to join politics at the age of 88, said on Sunday he had 'enough energy to work'. He was addressing the party’s Kerala Vijay Yatra in the Shangumugham area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (L), LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan, State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac during the release of the LDF manifesto, ahead of the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Feb 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000122A)(PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (L), LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan, State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac during the release of the LDF manifesto, ahead of the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Feb 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000122A)(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Parties scramble to finish seat-sharing talks as polls approach in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • The only state where the party is in power the CPI(M) is playing all its cards to rewrite the poll history of the state-- in the last three decades the state has never given a second chance to the incumbent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Chennithala denied allegations that the Congress party has weakened in Kerala. In picture - Chennithala (extreme left) arrives for a meeting with the party leaders.(PTI)
Ramesh Chennithala denied allegations that the Congress party has weakened in Kerala. In picture - Chennithala (extreme left) arrives for a meeting with the party leaders.(PTI)
india news

Kerala Assembly Poll 2021: Congress says UDF seat-sharing talks on ‘last lap’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST
“Seat sharing talks are progressing. We are on the last lap. We will finalise the list by today or tomorrow," Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Metro Man' E Sreedharan speaks after formally joining Bharatiya Janata Party.(ANI)
Metro Man' E Sreedharan speaks after formally joining Bharatiya Janata Party.(ANI)
kerala assembly election

E Sreedharan Kerala BJP CM candidate, tweets minister. Then a correction

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:13 PM IST
  • Defending his tweet, V Muraleedharan later commented that he was under the impression that the announcement to E Sreedharan's candidature was made by the party chief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Metro Man' E Sreedharan speaks after formally joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).(PTI)
Metro Man' E Sreedharan speaks after formally joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Technocrat, Metro Man, Padma Shri awardee: E Sreedharan’s many faces

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • Under Sreedharan’s leadership, all scheduled sections of DMRC were completed by mid-1997, which was before the target date. After 16 years of service in DMRC, Sreedharan retired in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 88-year-old Sreedharan, who is known for his role in setting up the Delhi Metro, announced on February 18 that he will join the BJP.(ANi Photo)
The 88-year-old Sreedharan, who is known for his role in setting up the Delhi Metro, announced on February 18 that he will join the BJP.(ANi Photo)
kerala assembly election

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan is BJP’s CM face in Kerala: State BJP chief

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:19 PM IST
The election to the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP